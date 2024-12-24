Insider Offers Another Positive Update on Patriots' HC
The New England Patriots have been caught up in rumors all season long about the future of head coach Jerod Mayo.
After what has been a rough all-around 2024 season, there have been rumblings that the Patriots could move on from Mayo. However, there have also been conflicting reports that Mayo isn't going to be cut loose after just one season.
Now, another update has been given from an NFL insider. This one is postive news for Mayo's future.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero has revealed that the way New England played in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills bodes well for Mayo.
“The Patriots are still playing hard for Jerod Mayo,” Pelissero said. “They showed that yesterday in Buffalo, which would seem to bode well for Mayo getting a second year in New England.”
It was good to see the Patriots show signs of life last week. Even though they lost by a final score of 24-21, they nearly pulled off a shocking upset against one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
For the first time in awhile, New England looked prepared to play. They came in with an aggressive game plan and they were able to execute it. At the end of the day, the Patriots gave the Bills a massive scare.
Mayo seems almost certain to come back for one more season. At the very least, he'll come back for the start of the 2025 season.
Should things start of bad and look the way most of this season has looked, New England could then consider making a move. However, it is difficult to pass all of the blame for a bad season on a first-year head coach.
Truthfully, losing so much this season could pay off in a big way for the Patriots. If the season were to end today, New England would get the No. 2 overall pick. That would give them a good chance to end up with Travis Hunter to be Drake Maye's long-term top wide receiver.
All of that being said, fans should not expect to see a coaching change at the end of this season. Things could still change, but Mayo's job is looking very safe at this point in time.
