Patriots Linked to Record-Breaking Miami WR
With the New England Patriots needing wide receiver help in a big way heading into the offseason, there are plenty of routes that they could choose to take to add talent.
In free agency, the Patriots are viewed as one of the favorites to land Tee Higgins. They have the cap space and the type of long-term outlook Higgins will be looking to find. However, it's far from a sure thing that they will be able to get Higgins.
New England could also bring in wide receiver talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point in time, they are in a great position to land Travis Hunter, as they would hold the No. 2 overall pick if the season ended today.
Also, the Patriots could look at drafting a wide receiver in the third or fourth round. The 2025 draft class is full of talent at the position.
One name to keep an eye on could be Miami Hurricanes' record-breaking wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has released a new seven-round mock draft. In that mock draft, he had New England snagging Restrepo in the third round.
"Hunter would be an upgrade for the Patriots’ offense if selected, but unless they plan on keeping him on offense full-time, they’d still need to improve their WR room. Xavier Restrepo is a sure-handed, twitchy slot who’s quick out of his breaks and can get open against both man and zone," Infane wrote.
Of course, Restrepo is also now the record holder for most receptions and receiving yards by any player in Miami's history. He has made a massive impact on the program and projects to be a solid role player at the NFL level.
During the 2024 college season with the Hurricanes, Restrepo has caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. Throughout his entire career, he has 200 receptions for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Would he be the kind of player who could come in and be a star right off the bat? Probably not. However, he would be able to play a role as a rookie.
If the Patriots can add a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and bring in Restrepo as a slot option, the wide receiver room would take a huge step forward. He is a name to keep a very close eye on for New England in the third round if he's available when the Patriots are on the clock.
