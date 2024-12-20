Analyst Reveals Concern for Patriots' Top Free Agent Target
The New England Patriots are in more need of wide receiver help than any other team in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise that they are expected to pursue Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in free agency.
Higgins has long been linked to the Patriots, and New England is preparing to enter the offseason with the most cap room in football.
So, the 25-year-old seems like a natural fit in Foxborough.
But perhaps it won't be such a slam dunk.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has revealed a slight concern about the possibility of Higgins joining the Pats, and it's one the Patriots must consider.
"The Patriots would likely have to overpay for Higgins. He's leaving a good situation in Cincinnati, and the Patriots aren't the best franchise right now," Ballentine wrote.
This is very true.
While the Bengals are just 6-8 and likely won't be a playoff team this season, they are still in better shape than New England, which is just 3-11 and is not even remotely close to being a playoff contender.
As a result, the Pats will have to lay quite a wad of cash on the table for Higgins, especially considering how limited the Patriots are overall offensively.
It may come down to whether or not Higgins trusts Drake Maye as New England's quarterback of the future. Or perhaps he will simply just want the most money he can secure.
Whatever the case may be, the Pats need Higgins a whole lot more than Higgins needs them, so there is no doubt that the Clemson product will have plenty of leverage heading into negotiations.
If the Patriots are unable to land Higgins, they better have a Plan B. Unlike last spring, when they were spurned by Calvin Ridley and were left scrambling.
