Patriots Should Take Chance on Browns' Star Free Agent
The New England Patriots are expected to have a very aggressive NFL offseason. With Drake Maye speeding up the team's rebuild timeline, the Patriots have a lot of money to spend and great draft capital to work with.
Looking at the team's roster needs, New England could use quite a few things.
Obviously, they need offensive line help and a true No. 1 wide receiver for Maye. They also need a better pass rush and they could use another quality cornerback.
With the struggles that Rhamondre Stevenson has had with fumbling, there is a chance that the Patriots could be in the market for a running back as well if the right option presents itself.
One could be available that would make sense for New England. He would be a bit of a gamble, but one worth taking for the Patriots.
Nick Chubb was unable to come back strong this season for the Cleveland Browns after a brutal knee injury in 2023. However, he would be worth taking a flier on.
If there is a chance that the Patriots could get the version of Chubb from before the knee injury, he would completely change the outlook of the offense and take a huge load of pressure off of Maye.
In eight games this season, Chubb ended up carrying the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.
Back in 2022, however, in 17 games, he racked up 302 carries for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 5.1 yards per carry average was impressive. Chubb also caught 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.
At 28 years old and turning 29 on December 27, Chubb could still have a comeback left in him. No one should be "expecting" him to bounce back to his old self, but there is still a chance.
Should he be willing to take a one-year deal, New England should throw a decent offer at him. Upgrading from Stevenson to a healthy Chubb would be a major game-changer for the Patriots.
On the other hand, if things don't work out and Chubb can't regain his old form, New England could part ways with him after the 2025 season.
There is a very good chance that the Patriots won't have interest in making this kind of move. But, if they think there's any hope for Chubb to get back to being the star that he once was, they should consider it.
