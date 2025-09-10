Patriots Country

Patriots Rookie RB Makes Major Life Announcement

One New England Patriots rookie announced some big news on social media.

Jennifer Streeter

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson may have only just joined the NFL, but he's already getting a ring.

A wedding band, that is. According to his own Instagram, Henderson is now engaged. He popped the question to his now fiancée in front of a giant marquee saying "MARRY ME?" that was also scattered with rose petals. Also pictured was Henderson's fiancée, with a big smile and also holding up her left hand which now sported her new engagement ring.

Henderson also has another ring of his own, as the running back won an NCAA national football championship with Ohio State prior to be drafted at No. 38 overall in 2025.

"Charm is deceitful, and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised," Henderson posted on Tuesday, quoting Proverbs 31:30 in the caption of his engagement announcement.

The Patriots also posted the picture as well, wishing Henderson and the happy couple congratulations.

The name of the soon-to-be Mrs. Henderson is being kept private; she is not tagged in any of the previously mentioned social media posts and her name has been kept out of the news and reports.

Henderson was also team captain of the Buckeyes and finished his career ranked fifth on Ohio State's list of career rushers with 3,761 yards. He also scored eight career touchdowns — 42 rushing and six receiving.

Additionally, the 5'10", 202 pound player is ranked third at Ohio State in career all-purpose yards with 4,614. Ahead of being drafted by New England, Henderson gained national exposure when he scored a five-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass with 13 seconds left in the first half to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl en route to the Buckeyes' eventually hoisting the trophy.

This latest news also comes for Henderson after he celebrated a different accomplishment. The 22 year old had just made his first NFL start with the Patriots in a season opener at Gillette Stadium, recording 27 yards on five carries in his first league appearance.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/News