Patriots Rookie RB Makes Major Life Announcement
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson may have only just joined the NFL, but he's already getting a ring.
A wedding band, that is. According to his own Instagram, Henderson is now engaged. He popped the question to his now fiancée in front of a giant marquee saying "MARRY ME?" that was also scattered with rose petals. Also pictured was Henderson's fiancée, with a big smile and also holding up her left hand which now sported her new engagement ring.
Henderson also has another ring of his own, as the running back won an NCAA national football championship with Ohio State prior to be drafted at No. 38 overall in 2025.
"Charm is deceitful, and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised," Henderson posted on Tuesday, quoting Proverbs 31:30 in the caption of his engagement announcement.
The Patriots also posted the picture as well, wishing Henderson and the happy couple congratulations.
The name of the soon-to-be Mrs. Henderson is being kept private; she is not tagged in any of the previously mentioned social media posts and her name has been kept out of the news and reports.
Henderson was also team captain of the Buckeyes and finished his career ranked fifth on Ohio State's list of career rushers with 3,761 yards. He also scored eight career touchdowns — 42 rushing and six receiving.
Additionally, the 5'10", 202 pound player is ranked third at Ohio State in career all-purpose yards with 4,614. Ahead of being drafted by New England, Henderson gained national exposure when he scored a five-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass with 13 seconds left in the first half to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl en route to the Buckeyes' eventually hoisting the trophy.
This latest news also comes for Henderson after he celebrated a different accomplishment. The 22 year old had just made his first NFL start with the Patriots in a season opener at Gillette Stadium, recording 27 yards on five carries in his first league appearance.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!