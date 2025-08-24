Patriots Rookie Unfazed By Preseason Buzz
One of the most impressive names on the New England Patriots thus far through preseason and training camp has been none other than second-round rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.
The 38th pick off the board in April's draft, Henderson has made his presence felt on this Patriots offense, being one of the more explosive playmakers this unit has to offer.
He began his New England tenure in his preseason debut with an opening 100-yard kickoff return touchdown vs. the Washington Commanders, had another score on the ground in his second preseason outing vs. the Minnesota Vikings, and has remained as one of the more hyped players inside the building throughout camp.
It's about as good a summer leading up to a rookie year as Henderson could have asked for, now emerging as one of the more appealing young runners to keep an eye on throughout next NFL season.
But, for Henderson himself, he doesn't seem to be reading into the preseason and social media hype much at all.
“I don’t really pay attention to all the social media stuff,” Henderson said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “The biggest thing I know, people praise me now because I have this success. But I feel like it doesn’t come from true love. At the same time, people see me as a football player, so if things come crashing down, I know that love turns into hate.”
“I’m thankful to be in this position,” Henderson said. “Thankful to have had some success so far – and getting my feet wet. Playing in the NFL, it’s a blessing. It’s an amazing opportunity."
Rather than getting too high or too low on the early action, Henderson's remained level-headed, rolling into year one — even if the stage might be set for him to put together a big-time rookie campaign in the Patriots' backfield.
Henderson will kick off Week 1 in the running back room alongside other contributors in Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, both returning from last year's regime and perhaps taking hold of some of those early carries in the offense. In due time, though, don't be surprised to see the rookie runner handle duties as the lead guy in this backfield.
