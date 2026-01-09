Patriots RB Misses Final Practice Before Playoff Showdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations to host a wide card round showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, they will be without the services of a key defensive tackle — and perhaps more.

The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled out defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. He also revealed receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), Harold Landry (knee), and Thayer Munford (knee) will be questionable.

However, the big surprise of the day was the absence of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Ohio State product was not spotted during the media portion of the day’s session. Vrabel later confirmed that the electrifying playmaker was out due to personal reasons.

When healthy, Henderson has showcased both the poise and prowess which has made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. The Ohio State product has compiled 911 yards on 180 carries with nine touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards-per-carry this season.

Henderson’s status for New England’s first playoff game since the 2021 season appears to be secure, as he has not been given a designation at this time. Still, his availability will continue to remain under close watch as game time approaches.

Khyiris Tonga Remains Sidelined, Harold Landry Questionable

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, the emerging fan-favorite in Foxborough has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, Tonga has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play, as well as his effectiveness, should he be cleared for action against the Chargers.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams — who recently returned to the lineup after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past four weeks. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit. New England will clearly miss his versatility and his strength in all three phases.

Conversely, Landry has been ramping up his practice efforts and still have a chance to play against Los Angeles this weekend. The Pats’ veteran linebacker has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played this season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Patriots Get Good News on Offensive Line

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, center Garrett Bradbury and swing lineman Thayer Munford returned to practice on day three of wild card round practices. The return of both players provides modicum of optimism regarding the illness which is circulating throughout the Pats’ locker room. Both Lowe and Bradbury had been sidelined due to illness, while Munford was out for the previous day’s session with a knee injury.

Lastly, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) was a particpant, this time without sporting a red, non-contact jersey — indicating that he has cleared concussion protocol. Wilson was sidelined for the Pats’ regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kayshon Boutte is Back, But for How Long?

Despite appearing on New England’s second practice report with a hamstring injury, receiver Kayshon Boutte returned for the final session of Chargers’ week. He is officially listed as questionable for the wild card round.

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 14 games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

Consequently, Boutte has proven himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted receivers during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future. Whether that future entails a strong performance against the Bolts this weekend is still a matter of conjecture.

