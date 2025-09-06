Patriots RB Reveals Game Day Tribute to Late Father
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Anthologist and author Terri Guillemets once wrote, “Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds.”
Though many choose to do so overtly, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has chosen a subtle, yet poignant way to pay tribute to his late father, Robert.
Following his father’s passing in March at the age of 54, Stevenson was granted a flexible bereavement schedule by the Patriots. Not only was the four-year veteran grieving the loss of this father, he was still dealing with death of his childhood friend, Brandan Harley, from last season. Accordingly, Stevenson logged only limited time on the practice fields during training camp, while compiling only seven carries for 36 yards throughout their preseason slate.
Now healthy and refreshed, Stevenson is set to take the field for the Patriots as they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. As the 27-year-old accepts his first carry, his father will be with him — both figuratively and literally.
Stevenson, during a recent interview with WBZ’s Dan Roche, revealed that he will be wearing a bracelet containing his father’s ashes on game days throughout the season — as a tribute to the man the Pats rusher called his most-valued friend.
“Me and my dad were best friends,” Stevenson told Roche. “Every time I come out here, I hear his voice talking to me … I know he is still with me and carrying that love with me and my family.”
While his father’s spirit will provide him comfort against a formidable Raiders’ defense, Stevenson remains aware that time is of the essence. With Sunday’s 1:00pm ET kickoff fast approaching, he must exhibit rapid improvement in securing the ball — should he hope to carry on as the team’s top rusher.
Stevenson's worth to New England's offense is clear when viewing his impressive resume. Selected by the Patriots in the fourth-round (No. 120 overall), the former Oklahoma Sooner was lightly used in his rookie season. However, he emerged as the Pats' feature back in 2022 by amassing 1,040 yards with five touchdowns, while averaging five yards per carry in the lead role. He also caught 69 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown as a backfield receiver.
Unfortunately, his 2023 campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending high-ankle sprain while attempting to secure a first down in the first quarter of their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Stevenson finished the season with 619 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging four yards per attempt. He was also a notable contributor in the passing game, catching 38 passes for 238 yards.
Despite high expectations for success within former coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s outside zone offense, Stevenson struggled in 2024 — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Given the presence of veteran Antonio Gibson, and explosive second-round draft choice TreVeyon Henderson, some have speculated whether Stevenson’s role could be reduced in the coming season. However, his skill set and determination more than qualify him for the starting role. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play action passes, he is well-equipped to thrive in such a system. Stevenson is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also demonstrates an uncanny knack for utilizing the open field as an available target from both the backfield, as well as the line of scrimmage.
Guided by his father’s presence, Stevenson appears poised to make an impact for his team in Week 1 and beyond — “quoting” his “best friend” in words and deeds.
