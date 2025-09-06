Patriots Lose Reserve CB for Week 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots' depth at cornerback continues to be tested heading into their 2025 NFL regular-season opener.
With second team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez already having been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, the Pats confirmed on Saturday that newly-acquired defensive back Charles Woods has been downgraded to “out” due to a groin injury.
Woods was initially listed byt the Patriots on Wedneday’s injury report as a limited participant. He was upgraded to full participation for Thursday and Friday, yet remained “questionable” until Saturday’s official ruling.
After being waived by the Los Angeles Rams during final roster cuts in late August, the 25-year-old awaited the waiver wire as he planned for the continuation of his NFL future. Much to his surprise, it was the Patriots, not the Rams, who would enlist his services by claiming him.
Woods originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Rams in May 2024 out of Southern Methodist. The 5’11” 185-pound defensive back spent the majority of the season on Los Angeles’ 53-man roster before finishing the year on the practice squad. He played in 12 games and finished with one tackle on defense and one special teams tackle. He was released by the Rams on Aug. 26, 2025.
As a member of the Patriots, Woods is expected — when healthy — to help fill the void left by second-year slot cornerback Marcellas Dial — who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during training camp. Accordingly, he should provide support to fellow corner Marcus Jones. Last season, the SMU product played most of his snaps in the slot, with 55 of his 91 defensive snaps coming as a slot corner (60.4 percent.) Woods was most effective for the Rams as a blitzer in big nickel packages and in screen support. During this year’s preseason, he allowed just four catches on nine targets.
Woods’ most-immediate impact on New England’s roster, however, will likley come on special teams. The Dallas native played on five different third-phase units last season, taking 54.9 percent of the team’s snaps in the kicking game.
Whether he is deployed on defense or special teams, Woods is cognizant of the opportunity presented to him by joining the Patriots.
In Woods’ absence, newly-elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine should provide depth in both the secondary and on special teams against the Raiders.
Ballentine joined the Patriots practice squad shortly after final roster cuts at the conclusion of the preseason. The 29-year-old is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020), Detroit Lions (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2022-24).
The 5’11” 196-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn. He has played in 69 NFL games with 11 starts and has 67 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. He has also returned 37 kickoffs for 876 yards. Ballentine was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an unrestricted free agent this past spring but was released on Aug. 1. He then signed with Green Bay on Aug. 4 but was released on Aug. 26.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!