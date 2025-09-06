Patriots Explosive Rookie RB Giving Offense Hope
When the New England Patriots turned in the card to select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th overall pick in this year's draft, the team likely expected him to have a significant role in the offense in 2025.
After two stellar performances in the preseason and a full training camp slate filled with highlights, it appears Henderson has already shocked even his teammates and coaches. In the first preseason game of the summer, Henderson took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house, before punching it into the end zone one week later.
As his quarterback, Drake Maye has been impressed with the rookie and hopes to get the ball in his hands any way possible.
"I think that's part of what we watch film for," Maye said Wednesday. "That's part of what we come out here and practice for is knowing check downs and knowing, 'Hey, my first look, if they're giving it to me, take it.' That's part of playing quarterback in this league, finding completions, and I feel confident in myself. I feel like at times, last year, when I got the ball out on time and I got the ball to the right guy, we moved the ball well. So, I think just trying to start off this season with that mindset and like I said, stay ahead of the chains, do my part, finding completions and not holding the ball."
It's not just how Henderson moves when he has the football. He's also shined this summer as a blocker, something that really attracted the Patriots to his skillset during the draft process.
"I think protection wise, you saw it in college. Just continuing to the NFL, I think he wants to protect me," Maye said. "That's something that they've kind of established in the running back room of wanting to be good in pass pro, and it's something that jumps off the tape.
"I think those, especially those O-linemen and the guys – quarterbacks and other guys in the room – really respect a running back when they go up there. If they give a linebacker a good pop or pass off a game, it's really impressive. In the passing game, just do my best job of continuing to work with him, giving him the ball in space and seeing what he's seen in zone coverage, option routes or things like that. So, I think he's a weapon. My best thing is to give him the ball in space and get the guys that are better at running than I am, that's for sure."
On the team's intial depth chart, he was listed as the third running back behind veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. While he'll likely jump Gibson this season and demand the second-most touches when the games start, it's a possibility he may gun for Stevenson's starting job -- the role that Stevenson has been in possession of since 2022.
For Henderson, his favorite thing about New England so far is that his role in the offense, while expected to be large, hasn't been handed to him.
"I really like how our head coach pushes us outside of our comfort zone," Henderson told The Boston Herald. "He pushes us to work hard. He demands the best out of us. And so I like that."
Henderson praised Vrabel, and the admiration goes both ways as well. During a weekly video segment with 98.5's Scott Zolak, head coach Mike Vrabel broke down kick returns this preseason, including Henderson's explosive touchdown. On Friday, he addressed what he saw from the unit -- and how the special teams group, including Henderson can learn from the rule changes in years past.
"The off-returner was getting peeled, and some of that was just by scheme. The guys were putting the off-returner on one of the five screaming down the middle of the field. I was shocked that there weren't more injuries. People were running that scheme. Just trying to understand how some of these guys are kicking," Vrabel said. "They're kicking kicks that try to land short in between the 20 and the goal line. Are they landing at the goal line and making you make a decision? Or are they landing there at the eight and trying to get a shorter kick?"
Henderson is set to make his NFL debut when the Patriots play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
