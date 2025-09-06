Patriots Legendary WR Celebrates Final Cancer Treatment
Per usual, Randy Moss comes out on top.
The legendary wide receiver, who spent three years and change with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2010, has beaten cancer and rang the bell at Atrium Health Levine Cancer in Charlotte, North Carolina, to celebrate the moment -- a tradition that cancer survivors do after their final treatments.
In a video posted by Atrium Health and the NFL on social media, Moss spoke to the hospital workers about them helping him through his cancer journey since announcing he survived a cancerous mass in his bile duct, and the love and admiration he has for all of the employees.
"I want to thank everybody in this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their family, of their extended family," an emotional Moss said. "I've told y'all this before, y'all do a great job of taking care of people, and I know it's an emotional moment, but I thank you all. God bless you."
Moss received boatloads of support from the NFL community during last season as he went through radiation and chemotherapy. The Pro Football Hall of Famer stepped away from his analyst role at ESPN, but returned for the Super Bowl in February.
"I am a cancer survivor. Some trying times, but we made it through," Moss said on an Instagram live video last year. "I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was."
The Patriots were one of the teams to express support for Moss, taking to social media to raise awareness for cancer survivors, offer support to the former wide receiver and even ran out to the field for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a large "Moss 81" flag. Fans were even able to sign the flag and offer well wishes at the Gillette Stadium plaza ahead of the game in December.
"It's the BIG crybaby here," Moss wrote on X at the time. "Wanna thank u all for this!! LUV IS ALWAYS IN THE AIR."
During his short, but eventful career in New England, Moss elevated his status to heights wide receivers had barely gone before. After getting traded to the Patriots from the Raiders ahead of the 2007 campaign, he caught 259 balls for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns -- including 23 in his first season in New England. That number still stands as the most touchdowns caught by a single player during one season.
Safe to say, Moss -- who was known for his high-flying catches -- finally Moss'd cancer.
