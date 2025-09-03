Patriots Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires
For seven seasons, safety Duron Harmon admirably played the strong side of the secondary for the New England Patriots.
Nicknamed "the Closer" for his ability to come up with late, game-sealing interceptions, the Magnolia, Delaware native provided Pats Nation with several memorable moments during his New England tenure. Though his pro football journey would eventually take him beyond the friendly confines of Foxborough, Mass, the three-time Super Bowl champion will always be remembered as a Patriot.
Accordingly, Harmon is calling it a career after 11 stellar seasons in the NFL, announcing his retirement via video message on Wednesday morning.
On the eve of his decision, Harmon sat down for an exclusive interview with Patriots On SI to reflect on the memories he made on the gridiron — primarily those he forged in Foxborough.
“Of course, I will remember the winning the championships … having your family on the field with you, seeing the confetti come down and experiencing that ride,” Harmon said via OnSI. “But what I will miss most is the brotherhood in locker room, which is really sacred to me … I got to experience 11 years of that in the NFL, and seven of those years with the greatest organization ever.
“I’m forever grateful to the Krafts, to Coach [Bill] Belichick and all of my teammates,” Harmon continued. “It’s humbling that I was able to be there to start my career and have so many memorable moments.”
Following an impressive four-years of college football at Rutgers — during which he twice earned First-Team All Big East honors, the Patriots selected Harmon in the third round (number 91 overall) in the 2013 NFL draft. Despite the faith shown in him by the Patriots “powers that be,” Harmon’s selection in the third round surprised many draft evaluators and analysts and was seen as a reach.
Still, the gritty, yet talented defensive back quickly made an impact under head coach Bill Belichick. Harmon established himself as one of the league’s most reliable defensive backs and was named Patriots team captain in 2017. During his seven seasons in New England, he played in four Super Bowls, winning titles in Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII.
After being traded from the Patriots, Harmon brought his talent to the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. Over the course of his career, he appeared in 168 games, recording more than 400 tackles, 24 interceptions
Though he may be turning his attention away from playing in the NFL, Harmon will always carry a great deal of football in his heart. His annual Duron Harmon Football Camp is a free event that draws more than 300 children each year and takes place at his alma mater, Caesar Rodney High School in Delaware. The camp allows him to give back to young athletes pursuing their dreams of one day playing in the NFL. It includes mentoring, inviting other star athletes to coach and teach competitive football techniques they might not otherwise experience. In addition to the one-day training camp, Harmon founded Harm Elite 7-on-7 in 2017, a traveling team for high school students. The program enables players to visit colleges, train and engage in practice drills.
In addition to coaching and philanthropic work, Harmon lives in Atlanta with his wife, Christine, and their five boys. He also founded a freight trucking company and plans to expand it in the near future.
“All I ever wanted to do was play football and never in a million years did I think I would be able to accomplish all that I have,” Harmon said in reflection. “I am forever grateful for my beautiful family, teammates, coaches, friends, community and fans for pushing me to heights I never knew I could reach. God, I don’t know why you chose me, but I hope I made you proud.”
