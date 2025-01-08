Patriots Could Undergo Major Front Office Shakeup
The New England Patriots have already decided to go in a different direction at head coach. Could they also shake things up in their front office?
It seems that way, as Phil Perry of NBC Sports has reported that there is "no guarantee" executive Eliot Wolf will be leading the personnel department in 2025.
Wolf was elevated to that role last year after the departure of Bill Belichick, who had been serving as both head coach and general manager before parting ways with the Patriots.
Wolf began working in New England's organization as a consultant back in 2020 and was then named director of scouting in 2022.
The Pats had a woeful offseason in Wolf's first crack at a leadership role, as they came up empty in free agency and also struck out in the NFL Draft outside of quarterback Drake Maye.
Most would agree that the Patriots currently have the worst roster in the NFL, which certainly reflects poorly on Wolf.
The good news is that New England is slated to have ample cap room heading into the offseason, but then again, the Pats also had plenty of money at their disposal last March and weren't able to bring in any significant free agents.
Given how bad the state of the Patriots currently is, New England will absolutely need to hit on some draft picks, and it has the No. 4 overall selection this coming April.
Do the Pats trust Wolf to handle the draft after such a poor showing last spring?
Possibly not, which is why Perry is reporting that the Patriots may be considering other options.
New England went just 4-13 this season and has missed the playoffs in four of the last five years. We'll see if the Pats can recover in 2025.
