Patriots Predicted to Make Controversial NFL Draft Decision
The New England Patriots may have to kiss their dreams of landing Travis Hunter goodbye, as they slipped from No. 1 all the way down to fourth in the NFL Draft order following their win over the Buffalo Bills in the season finale.
The Patriots will certainly have their fair share of options at No. 4, but if they stay at that spot, they probably aren't getting Hunter.
So, what will New England do once it's on the clock?
Well, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department is predicting the Pats to make a decision that will almost definitely not make fans happy: select Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson.
"The New England Patriots simply need talent at nearly every level," Bleacher Report wrote. "With Drake Maye now in place, quarterback is finally off the table. Everything else in play. The Patriots can address another premium position by bringing in Michigan's Will Johnson to combat division foes that feature quarterback Josh Allen and Mike McDaniel's high-flying offense (when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy)."
From a sensibility perspective, drafting Johnson actually does make sense. The Patriots are absolutely in need of another cornerback to put alongside of Christian Gonzalez, and the idea of a Gonzalez-Johnson tandem in the secondary is enticing, for sure.
Having a couple of lockdown corners is paramount in today's NFL, and if Johnson is as advertised, it could take New England's defense to a new level.
That being said, given the Pats' dire need for playmakers, fans have had their hearts set on the Patriots landing some type of dynamic wide receiver in the draft.
It was supposed to be Hunter, but now that those chances have likely been cooked, New England would possibly have to reach a bit to land any wide out at No. 4.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is a possibility, but Johnson would be the "safer" pick of the two.
The Pats can only hope to land a top-flight receiver in free agency.
