Patriots Fire Head Coach Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots are moving on from Jerod Mayo, firing the head coach after just one season with the franchise, the team announced. The news comes after the Patriots end their season with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, bumping New England from the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mayo has been rumored to be on the hot seat all season as the Patriots took a step backward despite having Drake Maye break onto to the scene as a rookie. The team finished 4-13 this season and will head into the offseason with the fourth pick in the draft.
"Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time," the Patriots released in a statement.
"I am grateful for Jerod's many contributions to the New England Patriots throughout his career and will always be rooting for his success. I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future."
The Patriots will look to build around Maye in the coming months, and will put a new head coach in place to do so. Mike Vrabel immediately become the leading candidate for the job as a former player and Super Bowl champion for the Patriots and a winning head coach in the NFL that is looking for a new job.
