Patriots to Interview Mike Vrabel for HC Job
The New England Patriots just fired Jerod Mayo at the conclusion of the regular season, and now, they are apparently zeroing in on their next candidate.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Patriots have scheduled an interview with Mike Vrabel for this Thursday.
Rapoport adds that Vrabel is viewed as a "front runner" for the job.
This does not come as much of a surprise, as Vrabel was said to be monitoring the Patriots' head-coaching position for some time.
Once Mayo was dismissed after New England's season finale, Vrabel's name instantly surface as the most likely person to replace him.
Vrabel spent 2024 serving as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns, but he was the Tennessee Titans' head coach from 2018 through 2023.
During his time with the Titans, Vrabel went 54-45 and led the team to a pair of AFC South division titles. Tennessee made the playoffs three times throughout Vrabel's tenure, advancing all the way to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019-20 campaign.
He had previously served as Houston Texans defensive coordinator for one year before joining the Titans.
Of course, Pats fans will most know Vrabel for his eight-year playing career with the Patriots that spanned 2001 through 2008.
Vrabel helped New England win three Super Bowl championships, and he also made a Pro Bowl in Foxborough, which came in 2007 when he racked up 77 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He earned a First-Team All-Pro selection that season, as well.
The 49-year-old played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs in addition to his extended stint in New England.
The Pats have gone just 4-13 in back-to-back campaigns and have made just four playoff appearances over the last five seasons, so something needs to change.
Perhaps Vrabel is the answer they are looking for.
