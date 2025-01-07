Patriots Cap Space Situation Entering Offseason: Big Moves Coming?
Things did not go well for the New England Patriots during the 2024 NFL season.
When all was said and done, the Patriots ended up having a 4-13 record. They would have had the No. 1 overall pick had they lost the last game of the season, but they found a way to win and ended up dropping to No. 4 overall.
Even at 3-13, the team couldn't finish the season off the right way with a loss to guarantee the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
All of that being said, the No. 4 pick is still very valuable for New England to add more talent. They will also have a surplus of salary cap space to work with in free agency.
Just how much cap space will the Patriots have this offseason?
According to Spotrac, New England is projected to have around $131.6 million in cap space. They could create more by getting creative with contract restructures and other avenues.
Having that kind of money to spend will give the Patriots a chance to be a serious threat for any free agent that they want to pursue. They will have the most money to spend out of any team in the NFL.
However, there are some concerns that players might not want to come to New England. Thankfully, the Patriots can help their case after firing head coach Jerod Mayo. With the right hire, they could become a much more attractive free agency destination.
Many reports and a lot of speculation has connected New England to star free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins. That would be the best possible outcome of free agency if they can land him to provide Drake Maye with a No. 1 wide receiver.
Outside of Higgins, there are a lot of talented players available on both offense and defense this offseason.
With an insane amount of cap space, the Patriots are going to have a chance to make some major additions. Hopefully, they can bring in a lot of new talent and take a big jump in 2025.
