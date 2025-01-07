Patriots Receiving Trade Interest in QB
The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason coming off of a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills that cost them the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, they will pick at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, during the game against the Bills, quarterback Joe Milton III made a name for himself.
Milton played a nearly perfect game that led the Patriots to victory. Now, he could be an intriguing target for teams around the NFL that need a quarterback.
According to a report from Steve Palazzolo, New England is already receiving inquiries from other teams about Milton.
During the win over Buffalo, Milton ended up completing 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also pciked up 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
To be able to have that kind of game in his first NFL action, Milton has turned some heads.
At 24 years old, the rookie quarterback could be a potential trade target for a few different teams. It's also very possible that the Patriots may be excited to keep him around as the primary backup to Drake Maye.
Heading into the NFL offseason, New England is going to be one of the main teams to watch. They fired head coach Jerod Mayo immediately after their last game of the season and will be looking for his replacement. The Patriots also have a lot of cap space and great draft capital to utilize.
After going 4-13 throughout the course of the 2024 season, New England will want to take a big step forward in 2025.
Milton may not end up being a huge factor for the Patriots next season. But, he could be top-tier insurance in case Maye goes down with an injury.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about New England this offseason. Apparently, the Milton rumor mill is already heating up.
It will be interesting to see what moves the Patriots end up being able to make.
