Former Super Bowl Champ Explains How Patriots Can Win It All

For the second time ever, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will do battle in the Super Bowl. While it's been 11 years since the iconic first matchup, and none of the players remain, the memories still remain.

Those same memories continue to stick in Zach Moore's brain, who was with the Patriots during that Super Bowl run. Drafted that year in the seventh round out of Concordia - St. Paul, Moore played most of his games in reserve that season. He was active for just eight games that year and didn't suit up for any of the team's three postseason games.

But yet, he remembers Feb. 1, 2014 like it was yesterday.

"The whole game was a special memory for me," Moore told Patriots on SI, recalling the thrilling 28-24, last-second win. "Never experienced anything like it -- from the two weeks of prep 'til the final play."

Of course, it's well known that Malcolm Butler -- a fellow defensive rookie -- made the play of his life to clinch the win. Tom Brady, winning his third Super Bowl MVP award, threw for four touchdowns against one of the league's most dominant defenses. The team looked well rested, considering they had to wait an extra week to play.

According to Moore, the week off between games was actually the stress-free part of the experience.

A Super Bowl Champ Likes What He Sees Out Of His Former Team

"I would say the extra week is less stressful because you have more time to let everything settle in," he said. "The week before, we just practiced at Gillette and had a blue and white scrimmage, which was fun."

However, once the Patriots made the trip to Glendale, Arizona, it became all business -- on and off the field.

"The week of the game was the most stressful cause there’s a lot of media obligations," he said, mentioning that it can be draining.

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Zach Moore poses with the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLIX. | Contributed by Zach Moore

So, 11 years removed from the first installment, and two new quarterbacks on both sides making their debuts, what can the Patriots do to follow up the first game? Moore, who's been involved in the Patriots alumni scene since his retirement in 2018, has a way for New England to knock off Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.

"The defense has been playing great, super underrated," Moore said. "Not too many people are talking about how good our defense is playing. ... Our interiors have been great. We're stopping the run. That's going to be huge."

Moore referenced running back Kenneth Walker and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle's top two offensive weapons, as game changers. With a healthy front seven, which would include the return of linebacker Harold Landry (who missed the AFC championship with a knee injury). The Patriots have a shot to limit a high-flying offense from the Pacific Northwest.

As for the other side of the ball, Moore's confident in the Patriots' quarterback's ability to lead -- if he can settle in.

"It's his second year," Moore said about Drake Maye. "If we can get our tight ends going, because we have good perimeter receivers, I feel like it's going to be a great game that's going to be close. If we can start fast, then we'll be tough to beat."

