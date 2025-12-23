Patriots' Drake Maye Named to Pro Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The meteoric rise of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to the top of the NFL quarterback ranks has been one of the main reasons why the team is considered a serious contender to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

Accordingly, Maye’s performance has been recognized by the NFL for their showcase of the game’s brightest stars. Maye will represent the Pats at the 2026 Pro Bowl. The annual all-star event will be played on Feb. 3, 2026, in San Francisco. He will be joined by cornerback, and fellow teammate, Christian Gonzalez

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has compiled 3,947 passing yards, 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 12-23 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 95 times for 387 yards and four touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

Drake Maye is also Considered a Strong MVP Candidate

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

With his selection, Maye becomes just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with multiple consecutive Pro Bowl invitations, joining Andrew Luck (three straight), Russell Wilson (four straight) and Dan Marino (five straight), per Patriots.com. He also joins Patriots Hall of Famers Mike Haynes (five straight) and Curtis Martin (two straight) as the only players in franchise history to open their Patriots careers with at least two Pro Bowl selections.

Maye has led one of the NFL's most efficient and explosive offenses, ranking first in the league in completion percentage (70.9), third in passer rating (108.5) and fourth in passing yards (3,947). Under his direction, the Patriots offense ranks sixth overall in the NFL and seventh in scoring.

Despite facing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in Week 16, Maye led the Pats on two consecutive scoring drives en route to a 28-24 victoryover the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16. The Patriots second-year starter completed 31-of-44-passes for a career-best 380 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — once again proving that winners always want the ball with the game on the line.

