Patriots Get Positive Update On Injured Rookie DT

Despite the New England Patriots getting bad news on the front of injured wide receiver Mack Hollins, another member of the team currently on injured reserve was at practice.

Rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who’s been sidelined since Dec. 23 with a hamstring injury, was spotted at the team’s first practice of the week. This means that Farmer’s three-week period to be activated off of IR has begun.

Farmer originally got injured in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. During the first half of the team’s win, Farmer went down after a Ravens passing play. He spent time in the blue medical tent, and while he eventually returned to the sideline with a questionable designation, he didn’t return to the field.

Ahead of the AFC championship, the defensive front of New England has been one of its best units. Adding Farmer to that group will just help against the Denver Broncos’ stout offensive line.

A Strong Defensive Front Gets Stronger Before This Week's Game

"The quarterback gets it out," Mike Vrabel said this week when asked about the Broncos not allowing many sacks all year.

"They do a nice job with moving the pocket and different throws, and not just standing back there. (Broncos head coach) Sean (Payton) and his staff has done a great job of finding the balance of when to throw in the pocket and seven-man protection sometimes on third down. Then again, when they don’t, they block them. They do a nice job of blocking them on the edges, and they try to stay firm in the middle," he continued.

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) works out during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Since being drafted 137th overall by the Patriots back in April, the Florida State alum has played most of his snaps in a rotational role. In 13 games, three of which were starts, Farmer played 224 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. While on the field, he racked up 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss. He also added a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

Will Farmer be activated for the conference championship? Probably not, based on how the Patriots have handled their IR returns this season. Depth players like Alex Austin and Terrell Jennings used a ramp up period before getting the elevation. Jennings is still in concussion protocol, but has been on the practice field for the last two weeks.

