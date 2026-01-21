Patriots' Mike Vrabel Addresses Potential Return For Injured WR

As the New England Patriots prepare for their first AFC Championship since 2018, they could potentially get a big boost from the sideline.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, currently on injured reserve with an abdominal injury, is eligible to be activated this week for a matchup with the Denver Broncos. The physical wideout has missed the last four games, and now could make his Patriots postseason debut next week.

Hollins has been one of the more underrated free agent signings across the league, helping bring a veteran presence to a wide receiving room that’s fairly young. Some of his teammates are excited about the fact that he could return to the active roster for the game.

“It would mean a lot,” wide receiver Kayshon Boutte said. “Even before this game, that was the message to our receivers. Me and (Stefon) Diggs come out before the game and we talk together when we come out of the tunnel for warmups and just said, ‘One more game, and we get Mack back.’ But I think it would mean a lot to Mack. We bust our ass to get where we are today, the AFC Championship.”

On the other hand, head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t as committed to the idea just yet.

“I can’t be certain right now,” Vrabel said. “We’re just still working through everything with some of those guys that could be back. (Defensive tackle) Josh Farmer could be eligible to come back, as well as Mack. But those aren’t decisions that we’ve made yet.”

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But just because Hollins hasn’t been suiting up doesn’t mean he’s been away from the team. He’s a constant presence on the sideline during game days, often hyping his teammates up after big catches.

His position coach Todd Downing says that he’s also very involved behind the scenes.

Mack Hollins Could Help Add Another Layer Of Offense For Patriots

“He’s around in all the meetings, and we talk a lot about things that he might see with the upcoming opponent,” Downing said earlier this year. “He’s been helping Efton (Chism III) with some stuff. He’s definitely stayed around and involved.”

Farmer is another player who’s able to return, should he be activated. The Florida State rookie is dealing with a hamstring injury, and has missed the last two regular season games and first two playoff games. Second-year running back Terrell Jennings is also in his second week of potentially being activated to the active roster after being on IR with a concussion.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!