Patriots Star RB Returns for First Practice Before Bengals Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed full attendance at practice, they listed eleven players in total as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23 at Paycor Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 12 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore - Not Injury Related / Other
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Ankle
TE Austin Hooper, Concussion
LB Harold Landry, Knee
OT Morgan Moses, Not Injury Related / Rest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe
LB Jahlani Tavai, Not Injury Related / Personal
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
LB Christian Elliss, Hip
DL Joshua Farmer, Ankle
RB Terrell Jennings, Knee
What it Means for the Patriots:
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. has carried the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. Having Stevenson return against the Bengals may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Cincinnati has also struggled in overall run defense, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing an average of 166.4 ground yards, and 12 rushing scores.
While coach Mike Vrabel stopped short of declaring Stevenson ready to return, he did indicate that Stevenson — as well as all of the Patriots “walking wounded” — would be evaluated after the conclusion of the week’s first practice.
“They'll all work today, we'll see how they respond after today and kind of keep moving from there,” Vrabel told reporters before the start of practice. “They haven't done anything that we've pushed through other than that. So, hopefully they're out there and they will be ready to go, and then we'll see where they go.”
Albeit in a red, non-contact jersey, tight end Austin Hooper also returned to the field. Hooper was the lone non-participant for the entire slate of sessions in preparation for Week 11. His absence was due to a concussion, likely suffered during New England’s 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Though he remains in concussion protocol, his presence indicates that he is nearing a return to on-field action.
Receiver Kayshon Boutte was a full participant, indicating that he is ready for a return to the gridiron. Boutte suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 — ultimately leaving the game in the closing moments of first half naught to return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their Week 11 game against the New York Jets.
The Patriots, in turn, would certainly welcome the LSU product back to their offense with open arms. In addition to alleviating the increased workload of fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams, Boutte [if healthy] would also be primed to feast on a Bengals pass defense which currently ranks 30th in the NFL — allowing and average of 260.1 passing yards per game, with 23 passing touchdowns.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: CINCINNATI BENGALS
The Bengals listed ten players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 12, including five non-participants — most notably defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) for the week’s first session.
Though their respective status for Week 12 remain uncertain, their absences from the practice field to begin the week casts at least some doubt on their ability to suit up against the Patriots this weekend.
Here is Cincinnati’s full report:
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Trey Hendrickson, Hip/Pelvis
HB Samaje Perine, Knee
G Jalen Rivers, Knee / Ankle
DE Cam Sample, Oblique
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Joe Flacco, Right Shoulder
DE Cedric Johnson, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
Daijahn Anthony, Hamstring
QB Joe Burrow, Toe
WR Jermaine Burton, Illness
TE Mike Gesicki, Pectoral
DE Joseph Ossai, Ankle
