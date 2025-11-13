Bruins Show Patriots Support Ahead of Boston Doubleheader
The New England Patriots will be facing off against the New York Jets in Week 11's edition of TNF. But, fellow Boston pro-team of the Boston Bruins' will also be facing off against the Ottawa Senators on the same night — leaving Boston sports fans with plenty of action to tune into on Nov. 13.
This is fact both of the two teams seem to be embracing. The Bruins are seeking their eighth-straight win while the Patriots also seek their own eighth-consecutive victory. Puck drop for the game against the Senators is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST, which is just 15 minutes before kick-off at Gillette Stadium. Also adding to the excitement for the New England game is that the Pats' will be debuting their new "Nor'easter" uniform.
These latest threads have been designed as part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" program and were designed with the New England region's natural elements and maritime history in mind. The color features a deep Storm Blue base paired with white pants, with a white, matte helmet also being reminiscent of the snow in the area.
A notable new detail comes via a new "NE" shoulder logo, inspired by nautical lettering and compass points, which is supposed to directly represent the unique nature of the Patriots as the only team to represent an entire region of the United States.
Bruins Show Support for Patriots by Wearing New Jerseys
David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins each got their own Nor'easter jersey — complete with No. 88 and No. 73, respectively — and were captured wearing them as they boarded the plane to Ottawa.
McAvoy is a defenseman and currently has 14 points on the 2025-26 NHL season so far. Pastrnak is a right wing who has been with the Bruins since he was drafted at No. 25 overall in 2014.
New England also gave Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics custom jerseys as well. Unlike the Pats and Bruins, the Celtics don't play until Nov. 16 against the LA Clippers.
The numbers featured on the jerseys are unique; they are pulled from vertical striping and mesh-like design from the iconic 1990s Patriots uniform, evoking memories of Bledsoe-era battles.
New England previously wore the beloved throwback uniforms against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and wore blue on silver for their season opener against Las Vegas. The Bruins, too, are familiar themselves with noteworthy uniforms — their famous gold and black uniforms have also become iconic for the NHL.
Both the Bruins and Patriots have been on a roll as of late, and fans of both teams are going to have to play double time to keep up with both teams.
