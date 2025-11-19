Patriots' Drake Maye Shrugs Off Cam Newton Criticism
Cam Newton's recent conclusion that the New England Patriots' 9-2 record is "fool's gold" drew ire from fans, and disinterest from the most invested parties. The comments were broadly kind, but he pointed to the Patriots' soft schedule so far as evidence that they look good now, but they will crumble under real pressure.
"It has fool's gold written all over it," Newton said on ESPN's First Take. "Cubic Zirconia, middle of the mall. And yes — is Drake Maye playing good football? Absolutely."
"[...] If you keep playing these sorry scrubs, then you're going to have this falsetto mentality going into the playoffs, and it has 'one and done' written all over it," Newton concluded, after praising Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for being a "brilliant offensive mind."
Drake Maye's Response to Cam Newton
Patriots sophomore quarterback Drake Maye responded to the comments with predictable maturity.
"Oh no, I don’t even know what show he’s on," Maye said on radio show WEEI Afternoons. "I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves."
For his part, head coach Mike Vrabel responded with characteristic apathy when asked about the comments. The Patriots are hot, and their energy is best spent winning.
“What are we gonna do, put Cam Newton clips up there?” Vrabel said. “We’d rather put our clips or the Bengals clips. I don’t think that’s even remotely close to how we should inspire our players to play better.”
Patriots' Soft Schedule is a Common Criticism
The Patriots did have one of the softest schedules heading into the 2025-2026 season, with just the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints facing an easier schedule than theirs. Still, coming off their 4-13 showing in 2024, no one expected the Patriots to excel with quite this swiftness, and Vrabel and Maye are massive parts of that stunning revival.
At the moment, they are busy preparing for a Week 12 showdown with the 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to be in poor form given the suspension of their star wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is subject to a mandatory one-game suspension after spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a recent on-field altercation, a suspension he appealed, but which stands for the showdown.
