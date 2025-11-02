Five Takeaways From Patriots Win Over Falcons
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons took the drama of their Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium right down to the last second.
Despite holding a wire-to-wire lead throughout the contest, New England’s “Foxborough Faithful” held its collective breath until quarterback Drake Maye found tight end Hunter Henry in the short left for a 17-yard completion to secure the 24-23 victory over Atlanta.
While a twist of fate could have pushed Falcons’ kicker — and former Patriot — John Parker Romo’s extra point through the uprights to tie the game at 24, Romo pushed the kick just wide to the right and left New England with a 24-23 advantage.
Maye completed 19-of-29 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in one of his shakiest outings of the season. Still, the Patriots made enough plays to remain in control of their fate. In the process, they have secured their sixth straight victory, adding to their longest winning-streak since 2021.
In that vein, here are five key takeaways from the Week 9 action at Gillette Stadium.
Drake Maye Deals With Adversity, Hangs On for the Win
Maye entered this matchup cognizant that he and his offense were in for quite the challenge against the Falcons in Week 9. At first snap, the Falcons ranked first in the NFL in pass defense (149.1 yards-per-game), while the Patriots ranked ninth in passing yards by averaging 240.5. Therefore, the 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback not only need to showcased his elite arm strength, he also demonstrated the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye not only delivered two first-half touchdown strikes — to DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs respectively, he also ran the ball eight times for 20 yards.
Still, Maye absorbed six sacks from Atlanta’s pass rush, thanks largely in part to some struggles by the offensive line in providing protection. Right guard Michael Onwenu particularly had his troubles with picking up twists. Maye also committed two costly turnovers. Nearing the end of the second quarter, Atlanta linebacker Jalon Walker forced a fumble from the Pats’ quarterback.
The ball was recovered by fellow Falcons’ linebacker James Pearce, giving the Falcons the ball with 32 seconds remaining. Penix found receiver Drake London for their second touchdown connection of the day, cutting the Pats lead to 21-14. In the third quarter, a miscommunication between Maye and Henry led to an errant pass and interception by safety Jessie Bates. Atlanta parlayed the opportunity into three points on a 38-yard field goal by Romo.
In the final analysis, Maye’s late fourth-quarter connection with Henry helped to mitigate the the number of armchair attempts to critique his performance in the coming days. Nevertheless, coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be hard at work with Maye in the coming days to help improve ball security, while the offensive line is likely in for a strenuous week of preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Terrell Jennings, TreVeyon Henderson Became Next RBs Up
Even with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined due to a toe injury, the Pats rushers factored prominently into this week’s offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While the Falcons boasted the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL heading into this matchup, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense. Accordingly, the Pats rushers submitted a team effort to keep the ground game respectable in Week 9.
Rookie TreVeyon Henderson led all rushers with 14 carries for 55 yards as the de facto lead back. Veteran Terrell Jennings carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards with a second-quarter touchdown — his first as a NFL running back. As previously mentioned, Maye chipped in eight carries for 20 yards. Though Stevenson’s status heading into Week 10 has yet to be determined, the Pats tandem of Henderson and Jennings were enough to earn 90 collective ground yards against Atlanta.
DeMario Douglas Has a Career Day
Douglas set a career-high in receiving yards in Week 9 with 100 on just four catches. For his touchdown, the third-year wideout ultimately took advantage of a mismatch in coverage in which Atlanta rookie linebacker Jalon Walker, who was left to pursue the Pats’ speedy weapon. Maye and Douglas connected on a 17-yard touchdown reception, giving the Pats an early 7-0 lead. Maye connected with Douglas for perhaps the play of the day — a 58-yard completion which showcased the veteran receiver’s athleticism and body control. Not only was the catch the longest of Douglas’ career, it was the longest completion of Maye’s NFL tenure. With an offense feeling the effects of two key injuries, Douglas’ efforts played a major role in their victory over Atlanta.
Kayshon Boutte Injury
Boutte exited the game late in the second-quarter after suffering a hamstring injury. Shortly after the start of the third, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Through eight games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target.
While Boutte’s on-field skills and athleticism are largely the reason for his resurgence, the determination with which he approaches each game has played a significant role in his success. If the Patriots will be without his services for any period of time, it will place a great deal of pressure on fellow wideouts Douglas, Diggs and veteran Mack Hollins. The Pats clearly missed Boutte’s sure hands and savvy route recognition during the closing moments of a very tight Week 9 contest.
Pats Contain Bijan Robinson, Struggle With Drake London — With and Without Christian Gonzalez
The Patriots ultimately ended up keeping their streak of not allowing their opponents’ running backs to rush for 50 or greater yards by holding Robinson — arguably Atlanta’s most explosive weapon — to 46 yards on 12 carries. Still,, Robinson was able to eight catches for 50 yards, as a backfield reciever — making him a force of contention on each snap.
Yet, in Week 9, New England’s dose of proverbial kryptonite was provided by receiver Drake London. The Falcons’ top receiver caught nine passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. While he found sporadic success when matched in man coverage with Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, London proved to be a nightmarish matchup for the Pats — with the USC product nearly delivering the victory to Atlanta in tandem with quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.
