Four Patriots Poised to Step Up During Milton Williams Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, they find themselves in need of filling some rather large shoes within their defense.
Pats’ defensive tackle Milton Williams has officially been placed on injured reserve, after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of the team’s Week 11 win against the New York Jets. Accordingly, he will remain out of action for at least the next four games. Williams was limited to only eight defensive snaps against New York. Though he briefly returned to on-field action later the first half, Williams was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Williams’ absence, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6’3” 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still. Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandem’s in the NFL.
With Williams absence officially confirmed, here is a look at four players who are likely to share the responsibilities of replacing him within their defensive front.
Christian Barmore
Despite being less than one year removed from suffering a potentially life-threatening medical scare, Barmore is beginning to re-stake his claim as one of the league’s top preventive tackles. His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Barmore has been the team’s top choice to start as a left-side defender, opposite Williams. Thus far, the pair have formed quite the formidable tandem.
With Williams sidelined, Barmore is certain to see an increased workload, as evidenced by his three-tackle, one-sack performance against the Jets, in which he aligned on 46 snaps. As such, opposing teams will be more likely to double team the Alabama product as he plays a more traditional defensive tackle role as opposed to aligning at nose. Though his durability will be tested, Barmore possesses more than enough talent to sustain New England’s defensive front during Williams’ absence.
Khyiris Tonga
Yet another highly-productive offseason arrival via free agency, Tonga has been one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders through the first eleven games of the 2025 season. Originally intended to be a depth piece along New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga has used his 6’2” 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle and as a solid addition to the Pats’ defensive front.
Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 11 games, making five starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 17 tackles, two for loss, 10 pressures, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. While Tonga is unlikely to be a regular replacement for Williams’ on the right, his abilities and responsibilities will increase in the coming days.
Joshua Farmer
Considered by many to be a top-75 talent in this year’s class, Farmer’s selection by the Patriots on day three (pick 137 overall) in April’s draft has unsurprisingly injected him with a potent dose of motivation. Through 11 games this season, Farmer has logged 11 tackles, two run-stuffs, one pass-defended and a fumble recovery.
After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Farmer has seen a steady increase in his workload. He possesses the quickness to get into gaps and make some plays in the backfield. Not only is he is a powerful tackler, but he is also an intimidating run defender. Similar in style to Barmore, Farmer could either make an impressive complementary piece or a potential starter, while Williams prepares to make his return.
Cory Durden
Durden was signed by New England to the practice squad in the wake of final roster cuts in late August. The 26-year-old originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions in May 2023 out of North Carolina State. The 6’4” 305-pounder, was released by the Lions at the end of training camp and was signed by the Los Angeles Rams to the practice squad before joining the 53-man roster. He began the 2024 season on the Rams practice squad before being signed by the New York Giants to the 53-man roster on Dec. 2. Overall, he has played in eight games and has 13 total tackles.
Durden has been a pleasant surprise for the Patriots this season, pairing his high-motor interior defensive style with solid play speed in pursuit. Though he previously played in the A-Gaps as a one-tech nose tackle with both the Rams and Giants, Durden has been one of New England’s more versatile defenders. The North Carolina State product has compiled 12 total tackles this season, while also being credited with eight run-stops and 11 pressures.
