Patriots Re-Sign Promising Rookie Safety
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots wasted little time in bringing a promising young safety back into the Foxborough Fold. In the process, they have helped to maintain their versatility and depth within their defensive backfield for an impending playoff run.
As they prepare for their Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend at Paycor Stadium, the Pats, have confirmed the signing of rookie safety John Saunders Jr. to their practice squad. The 24-year-old was released by New England from their 53-man roster earlier in the week, amid a series of roster moves.
Saunders originally was signed by the Patriots to their 53-man roster on Oct. 30, from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. He had signed with Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May. garnered some attention from the NFL universe during Miami’s preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars — a game in which he recorded an interception, which he returned for 51 yards. Despite being waived by the team during final roster cuts, he was retained via Miami’s practice squad.
The Patriots had Saunders on their radar during the scouting process. New England previously hosted him for a pre-draft visit, coveting his ability to play multiple roles — a key tenet of the new defensive scheme under head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim defensive play-caller Zak Kuhr. The rookie defensive back has experience playing free safety, strong safety, in the slot and at cornerback.
Saunders Could Be an Intriguing Game-Day Elevation Candidate
Originally from High Point, North Carolina, Saunders attended Miami (Ohio) for three seasons before landing at Mississippi in 2023. Throughout his three-year collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games and recorded 179 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 25 pass deflections, five fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown. The 6’2” 211-pound defender was particularly impressive during his senior season at Ole Miss in 2024, leading the SEC in turnovers, which consisted of three interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Given his familiarity with the team, as well as their longtime interest in him, Saunders’ filling the vacant slot on New England’s practice squad seemed all but inevitable. Having been on the Pats’ game day roster for their Week 11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saunders now becomes a top elevation candidate depending on injuries and depth needs.
New England currently has starters Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson atop the depth chart, with second-year defensive back Dell Pettus playing a key reserve role. Special teams captain Brenden Schooler occasionally aligns at the position, with hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu also seeing some action in the back of the Pats’ secondary.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!