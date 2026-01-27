Patriots Rookie Kicks His Own Snowy Game-Winning FG

New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri drilled two field goals in a snowstorm to punch the team's ticket to the 2001 AFC championship game 24 years ago. It's become so engraved in New England's football memory that there's an entire exhibit on it in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

In 2025, in similar, but not so similar weather conditions, rookie kicker Andy Borregales' chip shot, 23-yard field goal was the difference in the Patriots' 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos.

With Vinatieri in the building as the team's honorary captain, it made Borregales' field goal even more symbolic. These are not the Patriots of 2001, though seeing their head coach, Mike Vrabel, on the sideline might have you believe otherwise.

For Borregales, it's his own perfect ending. Sure, it may not be as physically impressive as Vinatieri's kicks in the Snow Bowl at the old Foxboro Stadium, but it puts him in rare air for the franchise. He'll become just the fourth kicker to suit up in a Super Bowl for the Patriots, and second to do so as a rookie.

Just like Vinatieri.

01/20/2002 -- GETTING HIS KICKS: New England Patriots host the Oakland raiders in an AFC playoff game at Foxboro Stadium. -- Patriots defeated the Raiders 16-13 in overtime. Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrating his game tying field goal in the 4th quarter. Vinatieri kicked a game winning field goal in overtime to win the game. | providence journal/Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"All my life I looked up to Adam Vinatieri," Borregales told reporters after he was drafted in April. "Legend, honestly. All those kicks in the snow, and clutch kicks in the snow, actually. I can't wait to experience that. I know a lot of people thought that obviously, being from Miami, I can't handle the cold, but I think I can prove people wrong about that."

Before the win, Vrabel talked to 98.5 The Sports Hub about what Vinatieri meant to him as a player. Hours before the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist handed off the Lamar Hunt Trophy to owner Robert Kraft, he earned praise from Vrabel on the airwaves.

The Miami Rookie Helped Lift New England To The Super Bowl

"Kickers are good teammates when they make their kicks, and that certainly was Adam," Vrabel said. "It was very calming to know that if it ever came down to it, that he would be there to make a kick when we had to have it."

It wasn't the cleanest day for Borregales, even with a game-winning kick. He missed two field goals, likely because of the snow that came down. But Patriots fans in 24 years sure won't remember that.

