Mike Vrabel Makes NFL History In Patriots' AFC Title Win

America's worst nightmare is back. The New England Patriots, for the 12th time in franchise history, are heading to the Super Bowl. A gritty, 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos punched the Patriots' ticket after back-to-back four-win seasons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's rebuild is complete, and he set NFL history in the process. Vrabel -- a Hall of Famer in his own right as a Patriots linebacker -- becomes the third person in league history to make the Super Bowl as both a player and head coach, joining Gary Kubiak and Art Shell.

Vrabel did it in his first season, and what a first season it was. From sitting in the basement of the AFC East to now sitting atop the conference, it's been a full 180 from the previous seasons.

"It feels good, it feels great," Vrabel said during the on-field ceremony as he accepted the 2025 Lamar Hunt Trophy. "I can't tell you how proud I am to be associated with these guys."

The Patriots Return To The Super Bowl, Thanks To Vrabel

As a player, Vrabel suited up in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX as a player. He scored a touchdown in the latter two. This year, with a trip to Super Bowl LX in the balance, the Patriots leaned on field position and a dominant running game to finally vanquish the No. 1-seed Broncos.

The first half was chilly, but good conditions. As the fourth quarter hit, the snow finally came down.

"Today, it was just different conditions," Vrabel said to CBS's Jim Nantz.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Two seasons ago, the Patriots walked out of a snowy Gillette Stadium losing to the New York Jets. It was the final game in the NFL coaching career of Bill Belichick, and he was quickly out of a job. One season later, and Jerod Mayo suffered the same fate.

It was only right for Vrabel to be the replacement. A year off from coaching and a season with the Cleveland Browns as an assistant made Vrabel appreciate his job a lot more. It was a perfect pairing when owner Robert Kraft picked up the phone to hire the former Patriots star.

Now -- that former Patriots star is a current Patriots star. Just with a headset.

