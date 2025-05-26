Should Raiders Sign DT While Wilkins Recovers?
When the Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, they expected him to be the force on the interior that they have sought for many years.
The Raiders signed Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins after a career season, hoping he would take some pressure off Maxx Crosby on the edge and push the pocket from the interior.
Wilkins played well in the few games he was active, totaling 17 tackles and two sacks, but a foot injury knocked him out for the rest of the season after just five weeks.
Wilkins is in the process of returning to the field, and the Raiders expect him to be back for Week 1 against the New England Patriots. However, it may make sense for the team to sign a defensive tackle while Wilkins works his way back to the field.
The Raiders’ defensive tackle room consists of Wilkins, Adam Butler, Zach Carter, Leki Fotu, Jonah Laulu, and rookies Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Tank Booker, and Treven Ma’ae. Booker and Ma’ae are undrafted free agents.
Butler will hold down one starting spot after a breakout 2024 campaign that saw him play the best football of his career. However, if Wilkins misses any time, does the team feel comfortable starting Carter or Fotu next to Butler?
What about Laulu, an intriguing player who does not have a set position? He can play defensive tackle and end, but keeping him at one spot may not be the best use of his skill set.
If the Raiders are not satisfied with any of these options, they could add a veteran defensive tackle who remains on the free-agent market. There are plenty of players who can fill in on a short-term contract to stop the run.
That includes someone like Quinton Jefferson, who has previously played for the Raiders and has spent a decade in the league. He is 32 years old, but he can provide solid production until Wilkins is healthy.
The Raiders will rely on their defensive line to lead the way on that side of the ball, and Wilkins will be a major part of that.
They need him back healthy, but until that becomes the case, they should keep their options open for a short-term replacement.
