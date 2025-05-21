BREAKING: Pete Carroll Provides Update on Raiders DT Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last offseason to bring him in and be another dominant force on the defensive line alongside one of the best defensive players, if not the best defensive player in the National Football League, Maxx Crosby.
But like most of the plans that the Silver and Black had for its team in 2024, it did not go as planned for Wilkins.
We got to see what it can potentially look like when Wilkins and Crosby are on the field at the same time, and it was great to watch for the Raiders. Two players who were dominant at their respective positions came together on the same team. But Wilkins got hurt, and we only saw him for five games last season.
Coming into the 2025 offseason and heading into the season, there have been a lot of questions and concerns about the health of Wilkins. The injury that Wilkins had in the 2024 season was a foot injury.
On Wednesday, the new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, was asked about the status of Wilkins at the Raiders' OTAs practice.
"It has been a difficult recovery," said Carroll. "He has done everything he needs to do. He has been here every single day. He is here early, working hard, but we are still working on it, and he is not ready to get back out, and you know, we are in the midst of a long challenging process here. So, fortunately, there is a lot of time and we are going to take care of every bit of it. We have really tried to be really diligent about the way we have worked it and the way we have monitored it and all of that."
"And he has really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging."
With the Raiders having a lot of turnover on the back side of their defense this offseason, it is important for the team's front four to get after the quarterback and be the leading unit in that defense. Having Wilkins on the field will help that out a lot but now we will play the wait game and see if he will be ready for the 2025 season.
The Raiders would like that have him back, but want him to be at 100 percent also. If Wilkins cannot go for next season, it will be a major blow for the Raiders defense.
