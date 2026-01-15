Details Emerge on Dolphins' Pursuit of Raiders' Patrick Graham

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is likely to have as many twists and turns as its regular season. The Raiders wasted no time shaking things up in response to its 3-14 campaign. Las Vegas' front office plans to improve its coaching staff first, then its roster. Both will look vastly different next season.

Las Vegas' struggles over the past few seasons have overshadowed a few of the positives for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has gone 7-27 over the past two seasons. Despite this, several Raiders coaches and players have performed well individually, even as the team sputtered.

Raiders' Coaching Staff Questions

The Raiders recently decided to move on from Pete Carroll as the team's head coach. Las Vegas' search for a new head coach is underway. Still, shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed the current situation for Carroll's remaining coaching staff.

“The assistant coaches, they're all currently under contract. I met with them a couple hours ago, and we talked through the next steps, but they're all currently under contract right now,” Spytek said.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talk during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carroll's coaching staff is still under contract. However, sources extremely close to the situation tells Las Vegas Raiders On SI that Raiders Defensive Coordinator, Patrick Graham, will interview with the Miami Dolphins for is vacant head coaching position on Monday.

It will be another offseason in which Graham will interview for several head coaching positions around the National Football League. It is proof the Raiders have skilled coaches and talented players already in the facility. Yet, they still must add more if they hope to turn things around.

Spytek noted that, as the Raiders search for a new head coach, he prefers that the new coach choose his own staff. Still, Las Vegas' front office has many things it needs to figure out moving forward, none more critical than who they decide to hire as the team's next leader.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Graham has been one of the most consistent parts of a struggling Raiders organization over the past few years. He has routinely gotten the most out of defenses that rank among the lowest-paid in the league, especially minus the contracts of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.

Las Vegas' offense has repeatedly left Graham and his defenses out to dry. Still, he never once pointed that out, or years' worth of bad offenses have made his job substantially harder on a weekly basis. Should he leave this offseason, it will be one of Las Vegas' most significant losses.

