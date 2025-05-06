Why Jonah Laulu Prides Himself as a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that isn't afraid to wreak havoc and muddy up the line of scrimmage with their defensive line. Their most impactful player on defense is Maxx Crosby, and though their defense has been lackluster for the past couple of years, their defensive line has always played better due to the presence of Crosby.
Their defensive line will be better next season. Crosby just got paid, and now that a new regime is in Las Vegas, he'll be a core piece to turning around this team and bouncing back from a season where they only won four games.
Similarly, Christian Wilkins is gonna bounce back from a year where he barely played due to injury, and hopefully, he'll share more time with Crosby on the defensive line. Their incoming rookies should also be expected to make a big impact as they spent significant draft capital shoring up the trenches, in case their stars get injured once again.
JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway will be good depth pieces for the Raiders' defensive line, and if they need to be inserted into the starting lineup, they can, as they have plenty of experience in college to rely on.
One player for Raiders Nation to keep their eye on next season is defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts, but didn't make their final roster cutoff. He was then added to the Raiders roster, and in his rookie season, he was productive in a backup capacity.
In 2024, Laulu had 35 total tackles and got one sack, as well as defending against three passes. The Las Vegas native recently went on an interview as part of Raiders Morning Commute, a video series on Raiders.com. He was asked about what it meant to play for the Raiders, and here was his response.
"I take a lot of pride in it because I'm one of the guys from Vegas that didn't go to Gorman out of high school. I wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school. There really wasn't much buzz around my name, just he has potential, maybe".
I covered Lonnie Johnson's interview when he was on the show, but unlike Johnson, Laulu is just starting off his career. He still has the potential to grow into a more defined player for the Raiders, and he could be a key piece for them in the trenches moving forward.
