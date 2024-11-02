How Texas' Star QB Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a bad spot in 2024.
At 2-6, Raider Nation is ready to give up on the year and focus on the future. Coach Antonio Pierce’s team seems ready to hit the reset button on the current roster.
With a few aging contracts and no long-term plans at certain positions, the Raiders are in for an intriguing offseason. While this season is not over, it feels like it would take a lot for the Raiders to turn things around.
If the Raiders begin a rebuild next offseason, the first priority should be finding the team’s franchise quarterback. Whether through the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency, Las Vegas must upgrade at the most important position in football.
If they decide to find a quarterback in the draft, they could select Texas star Quinn Ewers. Now healthy after missing a few games, Ewers has led the Longhorns to a 7-1 record and a chance at the SEC Championship.
In 2024, Ewers has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,389 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has grown in several areas since transferring to Texas from Ohio State three years ago.
Ewers has good size at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. He is not the most mobile quarterback, but he can be used on the goal line, as evidenced by his seven career rushing touchdowns – but -27 career rushing yards.
Ewers has a rocket arm with elite arm talent. He can sit back in the pocket and slice up defenses with excellent precision and touch on his throws. He is among the best pure throwers in the class, behind Georgia’s Carson Beck and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
The Raiders would benefit from taking Ewers. He has improved as a processor and is a much better decision-maker. Ewers would form an elite connection with tight end Brock Bowers.
Texas has several elite weapons, so the Raiders could benefit from drafting Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the second round.
Ewers still has work to do as a prospect. Despite improving in that category, he still struggles with decision-making. The Raiders have had Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell struggle with turnovers; they do not need Ewers to struggle, either.
Ewers would provide a spark to a sputtering Raiders offense. He can make big-time throws and push the ball down the field, something the team has not done this season.
Raider Nation could get excited with a player like Ewers leading the way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.