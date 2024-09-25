REPORT: Mock Draft Has Raiders Selecting Elite QB Prospect
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans could already be looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and bailing on this season after a few rough performances from the Silver and Black.
If that’s you, this article is for you.
The draft season never stops for its biggest pundits, and The Draft Network, one of the most active NFL Draft websites, recently released another mock draft.
The Raiders were often mocked a quarterback in last year’s draft but decided to roll with Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell. Because of that, they should be a popular quarterback spot in next April’s draft.
The Draft Network’s Justin Melo was the author of this one, and he did, in fact, mock a quarterback to the Raiders.
Melo linked Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers to the Raiders with the No. 7 overall pick.
Here's what he wrote:
“Quinn Ewers has displayed the necessary improvement this season, proven by his big-time win at The Big House. Gardner Minshew is just a bridge-type filler QB until the Raiders are in a position to pick their signal-caller of the future.”
The Raiders’ offense could rise to another level if they select Ewers. The former top prospect has completed 65 percent of his passes for 6,347 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 26 career starts.
Ewers is dealing with an abdominal injury, which allowed Arch Manning, another top-tier high school prospect, to start for the Longhorns.
Ewers is 6-foot-3 and weighs 206 pounds. He has good pocket presence and elite precision in his throws, and his accuracy has improved significantly throughout his career.
He is the type of quarterback who makes big-time throws and can play outside of structure. He would provide a major arm talent upgrade to the Raiders’ offense that features dynamic pass-catching weapons like Davante Adams and Brock Bowers.
While mock drafts change many times before the draft actually happens, the Raiders could see several quarterbacks mocked to them up until April. If Ewers becomes a Raider, he could bring a new level of excitement to Las Vegas.
You can view the full mock draft here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.