How Greg Olson Plans to Improve Raiders' Glaring Weakness

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with a new voice calling the plays. They hope the change off the field will lead to marked improvement on the field.

Watch Olson Discuss Below

Practice Makes Perfect

As much as the Raiders ' issues on offense had to do with Chip Kelly, a large part of the team's issue lies with roster construction. Injuries have taken out two of the Raiders' best offensive linemen and banged up another in Dylan Parham who continues to battle.

However, the Raiders do not have quality offensive line depth behind those players. Greg Olson can help with calling better games than Kelly. However, Olson cannot block for Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. On Thursday, Olson explained how he plans to help the unit improve quickly.

"Yeah, there are a lot of different things. We've done things by bringing more in. We've done things by spreading them out and getting into some empty formations, but obviously it hasn't worked. When you look at it, we're always constantly trying to get the best five out there in terms of the offensive line, and they're competing every day here on the practice field," Olson said.

“Any of those, the backup linemen, they're always getting work against Maxx [Crosby] and our number one defense, so we're constantly evaluating the personnel, one, so we're trying to make sure we get the right personnel on the field, but also using different systems of running back, tight ends, chips, max protections, trying to find the different ways to help out the front and certainly the timing of the patterns."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talk after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Olson noted that although he is now calling the plays, it will take everyone on the offense working together to improve. That includes players and coaches. Based on recent reports, it is fair to wonder if everyone was working on one accord under Kelly's leadership.

The Raiders will need all hands on deck over the next six games if they hope to make the most of what is left of the season. Las Vegas needs a complete overhaul of the offensive line this season, among many other things. The Raiders' offensive line is undoubtedly the starting point this offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders helmets of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12), quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) and quarterback Geno Smith (7) with the Salute to Service decals and emblems honoring Al Davis and Carol Davis at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Everyone's involved in it, really, when you look at it. I mean, getting the ball out on time, receivers running the right routes, crisp routes, timing routes, running backs involved in protection or in the route combinations. I mean, we're all a part of it, and we've all got to get better," Olson said.

