3 Things the Raiders Should be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Things have not gone how the Las Vegas Raiders would have liked this season, but there is still several things for them to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving season. It may not seem like a 2-9 team has much to be thankful for but its the National Football League.

Every player, and coach has reason to be thankful.

Thankful Raiders

The Raiders have more than a few reasons to be thankful. Along with being one of the most storied franchises in sports, the Raiders have an owner in Mark Davis that has proven he does not mind spending what it takes to better the franchise on or off the field.

There are several owners around the league that are notoriously fruigal. Davis is not one of those owners. Although several of the Raiders ' most significant offseason moves have failed to work out, the Raiders still should be thankful for an owner that has displayed a willingness to spend.

Another reason the Raiders have to be thankful is the arrival of Pete Carroll has their head coach. This is not to pretend as if all has gone well since Carroll's arrival, as most would agree that is not the case. Still, the Raiders are in a unique situation and it takes the right coach at the helm to navigate.

Few coaches would have the ability or the pedigree to withstand the challenges of coaching the Raiders through what everyone knew would be a challenging turnaround. The Raiders' issues are much bigger than Carroll, he is one of the few coaches who could handle the task at hand.

The Raiders also have arguably the best defensive end in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. He has been a steady presence in what has been an unsteady situation in Las Vegas. The Raiders have not had a single player as dependable as Crosby on the roster since he arrived.

Crosby's presence is reason for the Raiders to be thankful on a roster that is in need of talent. Carroll noted earlier this week how Crosby's leadership has made an impact.

"Well, fortunately, we have a couple guys or a number of guys on our team that are the leaders that are obvious. If you could have heard Maxx [Crosby] in the locker room yesterday, you would think that these guys are tight and connected and on the same page,” Carroll said

“And so, I'm proud to be able to say that he's a captain on this club, and he and Geno [Smith] have to speak for us when they get their chances. But they're not the only ones. And so, we're going to fight for every bit that we can for this week and get a great week together in practice and bring it to the to the field in LA and play a really good football game and try to get the win we've been looking for. It's just been hard coming."

