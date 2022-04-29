Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft second-day live thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the 2022 NFL Draft second and third round are about to commence. In Las Vegas, Nev., tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated days of the NFL calendar will begin.

The Las Vegas Raiders, unless they trade up, will have the opportunity to pick for the first time this year in the third round, with the 86th pick.

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?

Friday: 4 p.m. PT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire second and third-round 2022 NFL Draft order:

Round 2:

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Minnesota Vikings

35. Tennessee Titans

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions

47. Washington Commanders

48. Chicago Bears

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos

Round 3:

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans

81. New York Giants

82. Atlanta Falcons

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos

97. Detroit Lions

98. Washington Commanders

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Arizona Cardinals

101. Jacksonville Jaguars

102. Miami Dolphins

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter