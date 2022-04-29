Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the 2022 NFL Draft second and third round are about to commence. In Las Vegas, Nev., tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.
Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated days of the NFL calendar will begin.
The Las Vegas Raiders, unless they trade up, will have the opportunity to pick for the first time this year in the third round, with the 86th pick.
There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:
What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?
Friday: 4 p.m. PT. Rounds Two and Three
Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds
How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?
ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.
How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?
SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.
Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?
Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.
Here is the entire second and third-round 2022 NFL Draft order:
Round 2:
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34. Minnesota Vikings
35. Tennessee Titans
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions
47. Washington Commanders
48. Chicago Bears
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos
Round 3:
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. Tennessee Titans
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans
81. New York Giants
82. Atlanta Falcons
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. New England Patriots
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos
97. Detroit Lions
98. Washington Commanders
99. Cleveland Browns
100. Arizona Cardinals
101. Jacksonville Jaguars
102. Miami Dolphins
103. Kansas City Chiefs
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. San Francisco 49ers
