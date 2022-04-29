Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft second-day live thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the 2022 NFL Draft second and third round are about to commence. In Las Vegas, Nev., tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated days of the NFL calendar will begin. 

The Las Vegas Raiders, unless they trade up, will have the opportunity to pick for the first time this year in the third round, with the 86th pick. 

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?

Friday: 4 p.m. PT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire second and third-round 2022 NFL Draft order: 

Round 2:

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Minnesota Vikings 

35. Tennessee Titans 

36. New York Giants 

37. Houston Texans 

38. New York Jets 

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks 

41. Seattle Seahawks 

42. Indianapolis Colts 

43. Atlanta Falcons 

44. Cleveland Browns 

45. Baltimore Ravens 

46. Detroit Lions 

47. Washington Commanders 

48. Chicago Bears 

49. New Orleans Saints 

50. Kansas City Chiefs 

51. Philadelphia Eagles 

52. Pittsburgh Steelers 

53. Green Bay Packers 

54. New England Patriots 

55. Arizona Cardinals 

56. Dallas Cowboys 

57. Buffalo Bills 

58. Atlanta Falcons 

59. Green Bay Packers 

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

61. San Francisco 49ers 

62. Kansas City Chiefs 

63. Cincinnati Bengals 

64. Denver Broncos 

Round 3: 

65. Jacksonville Jaguars 

66. Minnesota Vikings

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans 

69. Tennessee Titans 

70. Jacksonville Jaguars 

71. Chicago Bears 

72. Seattle Seahawks 

73. Indianapolis Colts 

74. Atlanta Falcons 

75. Denver Broncos 

76. Baltimore Ravens 

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns 

79. Los Angeles Chargers 

80. Houston Texans 

81. New York Giants 

82. Atlanta Falcons 

83. Philadelphia Eagles 

84. Pittsburgh Steelers 

85. New England Patriots 

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals 

88. Dallas Cowboys 

89. Buffalo Bills 

90. Tennessee Titans 

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

92. Green Bay Packers 

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots 

95. Cincinnati Bengals 

96. Denver Broncos 

97. Detroit Lions 

98. Washington Commanders 

99. Cleveland Browns 

100. Arizona Cardinals 

101. Jacksonville Jaguars 

102. Miami Dolphins 

103. Kansas City Chiefs 

104. Los Angeles Rams 

105. San Francisco 49ers 

