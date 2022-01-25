Skip to main content
Player(s)
Matt Corral, Eli Manning
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Matt Corral

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has put up elite production and if the Las Vegas Raiders want a QB in the NFL Draft, he could be it

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a history of producing successful NFL quarterbacks, with one Eli Manning being a modern example. 

They could have another very soon, as three-year starter Matt Corral is among the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Putting himself on the map once former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin took the same job at Ole Miss, Corral became one of the best QB's in the SEC over the last two seasons. 

Corral put together by far his most efficient campaign in 2021, completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 3,343 yards, 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. 

And Corral saw a big improvement in reducing his interceptions from 2020 when he had 14. 

Corral became more adept at not forcing throws and taking check downs when they were available, showing good improvement in his decision-making. 

He has a quick release that aided him a lot in executing the run-pass option offense that Ole Miss employs, being able to accurately deliver the ball from a variety of angles. 

Corrall has plus mobility in and out of the pocket, evidenced by his 614 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground this season. 

In addition, Corral showed sufficient arm strength to get the ball downfield and was very good in the intermediate to short areas, but teams could have doubts about how his arm tops out.

Corral's size could also be a concern with him being listed at only 6-1 and 205 pounds, and teams could also wonder how he will adapt to pro-style offenses after playing in such a quarterback-friendly system. 

In the areas he needed to improve on in 2021, though, Corral was able to answer the bell, and his plus physical tools could put him in the conversation of being the first quarterback selected in this year's draft. 

