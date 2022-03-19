Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Dylan Parham, Memphis

Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham has had success at multiple positions and could fill several needs for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

As many as three positions could be up for grabs on the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line next season.

Finding a lineman who has experience at multiple spots can be very valuable, and Memphis guard Dylan Parham offers exactly that.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham saw significant time at both guard spots and right tackle over his career.

Parham likely will be looked at primarily as a guard or center once he enters the NFL, as Parham's 6-3, 285-pound frame is light for a tackle by NFL standards.

Being able to put on more weight could be a concern early, but Parham showed enough in college to prove that it won't be something that defines him.

Parham is a standout athlete with excellent mobility in his lower half, giving him an advantage in leverage battles and quickly offsetting defensive lineman.

He's comfortable blocking in space on the screen and pull plays and combines good patience and lateral quickness in pass protection to prevent edge rushers from crossing his face.

His lack of greater length and strength can pose problems when he's trying to make reach blocks and pick up stunts.

Parham also doesn't have much experience in the last couple of seasons against Power-5 level competition.

Even if he's able to put on more weight, his lack in overall size could turn a number of teams off his prospects.

One thing that can't be denied is that Parham constantly competes, and that mindset could fit right in with what the Raiders want out of their O-Line.

