Raiders Draft Prospect: Malik Willis

The former Liberty quarterback has tantalizing talent but will need a lot of polishing and could be a project early on

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has gone into how he thinks quarterback Derek Carr is the man to lead the Raiders offense going forward.

Until he gets a new contract extension, though, questions will remain about what the Raiders could do at quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One name that's been floated as going anywhere from high in the first round to day two of the draft is former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis is a prospect who has gotten a lot of buzz in recent weeks, all of that having to do with his prodigious dual-threat talent.

In his two years at Liberty, Willis accounted for 74 total touchdowns, 47 passing and 27 rushing.

Willis led independent football teams last season in total yards, touchdowns and yards per play.

A standout athlete who's a threat anytime he has the ball in his hands, Willis is fully capable of making multiple defenders miss when he runs.

Willis is not afraid of taking a hit, and has the build to run through arm tackles.

In addition, Willis also has some of the best arm talent in this draft, having the ability to drive the ball anywhere on the field, whether it be in the pocket or making plays out of structure.

It's when it comes to the more polished aspects of his game where Willis will need to find the most improvement.

Willis can have poor anticipation on his throws, and can look like he's guessing when a receiver is supposed to be open.

That can lead to Willis locking in on one receiver, easily telegraphing where he'll go with the ball.

Willis is likely going to need a good amount of seasoning from whatever team drafts him, but Willis has the kind of talent that, with the right support, could lead him to be a major playmaker at the next level.

