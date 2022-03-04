Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Zachary Carter, Florida Gators

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to add versatile defensive lineman Zachary Carter from the University of Florida via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Florida Gator Zachary Carter could have left for the NFL after a stellar season in 2020 but decided to return for his senior season.

Carter was the Gators' most experienced and versatile defensive lineman on the field in 2021.

“Defensive lineman with tweener size who plays inside and out for Florida. Flashes suddenness to impact the passing game. Doesn’t have the necessary strength up front to defend against the run,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman recorded 32 tackles (14 solos), 11 tackles for losses, eight sacks, and one forced fumble last season while playing defensive end and defensive tackle.

Earlier in his career, Carter experienced lining up as a 3-4 defensive end. As Florida transitioned to a 4-3 system, it suited Carter to play his best football, while continuing to swing as a defensive end and interior pass rusher.

“Carter has an NFL-caliber body, but none of his traits excite scouts,” Pro Football Focus said.

According to PFF, Carter was graded with an 80.2 pass-rushing grade, 70.2 run defense grade, and an overall 78.0 defensive grade.

The Florida product is considered to be a well-balanced defender who can pass rush and play the run, but his balanced set of skills leaves many questioning his strengths.

Carter’s skill-set shows he can face double teams shed blocks and chase the ball carriers. He showed to stay active against the run and mobile quarterbacks and closes well as a strong tackler.

His undersized frame lacks girth to play as an interior defensive lineman at the NFL. While he can play the position, Carter has the makings of a quality rotational defensive lineman with inside/outside versatility.

On day two of the NFL draft, the Raiders can draft Carter, a player with upside potential and versatility.

