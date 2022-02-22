Raiders Draft Prospect: Jalen Tolbert

The South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert profiles as a big-play threat and could fit a big need in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders

For teams like the Las Vegas Raiders looking for receiving help, specifically in the big-play department, South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert profiles as one of the 2022 NFL Draft's better options.

A former two-star recruit, Tolbert emerged as arguably the best receiver in the Sun Belt Conference by his senior season.

He's coming off a career year, racking up 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 18 yards per catch.

Tolbert's catch, yardage, and YPC totals all led the Sun Belt last year, and he's led the conference in YPC in two of the last three years.

The biggest trait that stands out about Tolbert is of course his ability to win down the field, bringing a great combination of top-end speed and size at 6-3.

His height and length also give Tolbert a large catch radius, having the ability to high-point the ball and make difficult catches.

Tolbert is viewed by scouts as a project initially, with the lack of proven competition he faced while in college a big reason why.

He's already older for a prospect at 23 and will need to add strength to complement his size better.

Tolbert also will need to improve on his route running, not being nearly as polished as some of the other top receivers in this class.

It's likely Tolbert will need a season or two to refine the fundamentals of his game to win better against pro players.

If he's able to, his deep threat ability will make him a dangerous part of any offense that likes to get downfield.

