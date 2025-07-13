Previewing Rams' Opportunity to Potentially Can Colts' Top Brass
Make no mistake about in, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are on the hottest of hot seats, and their week four matchup could see the Rams engage a franchise where the situation is win or be fired.
The Colts are a mess right now with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones serving as the team's top options at quarterback. Considering the Colts play the Dolphins, Broncos, and Titans during the first three weeks of the season, there's a legitimate shot the team enters their week four matchup against the Rams 0-3, a loss may be enough for new owners, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, the successors to the late Jim Irsay, to trigger a full scale rebuild.
However, there's the flip side of that reality where the Colts are so desperate, they come out swinging, winning their early games, setting up a chin check test against the Rams.
"The Colts could make a run at the division title by simply riding Taylor and a much-improved defense," stated CBS Sports Garrett Podell.
"General manager Chris Ballard beefed up Indianapolis' secondary with the free agency additions of cornerback Charvarius Ward (ninth-lowest completion percentage allowed (53%) across the last three seasons) and safety Camryn Bynum (one of four players with 300 or more tackles and seven or more interceptions across the last three season). The hire of longtime Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who oversaw solid Bengals defenses that helped Cincinnati make deep playoff runs for much of his tenure, should pay dividends. Simply getting turnover-free, consistent play from either Richardson or Jones could be enough for the Colts to break through from second to first in 2025."
The Rams are going to be tested on offense as the Colts have a defense built to cause damage. Not only is Anarumo, the man that turned Trey Hendrickson into the NFL's sack king, but he also has the player to mold in Laiatu Latu.
On top of that, the Colts improved their secondary while having monsters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on top.
On offense, this game will serve as a barometer of how well the Rams' run defense improved this offseason. The Colts are bound to hammer the football with Jonathan Taylor, giving an inside look at the quality of the Rams' depth and newly formed linebacker room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE