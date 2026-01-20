NFL MVP Odds: Top Contenders Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye Reach Conference Championship

For most of the 2025 NFL regular season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye were locked in a race for the league's MVP.

Now, with just four teams left in the playoffs, both players are still alive in their quest to win a Lombardi Trophy.

Stafford won a Super Bowl earlier in his time with the Rams, but Maye, who is in just his second NFL season, is looking for his first ring. While neither player can improve their MVP case now (voting is done after the regular season), it is exciting that two of the best quarterbacks in the league have ended up making it to their respective conference championships.

Both quarterbacks have struggled a bit in the postseason, as Stafford has led the Rams to two wins by three points, and he didn't have a great game in the divisonal round against the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Maye has turned the ball over quite a bit in the playoffs, but the New England defense has picked him up.

Now, Maye and the Patriots are favored to advance to the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. New England is a 5.5-point road favorite in that game, and it's the No. 3 choice in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl.

Stafford and the Rams are underdogs on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. So, there's a chance we won't see these two MVP candidates match up on the NFL's biggest stage.

When it comes to the MVP race, Stafford closed the season as the favorite in the odds and he ended up being named First Team All-Pro, a sign that he has the edge in the MVP race. Still, Maye was +105 to win the MVP and had a better record and stronger rushing numbers than Stafford during the regular season.

Even though these two quarterbacks can't change voters minds, their teams will need MVP performances on Sunday if they want to reach Super Bowl 60.

Closing Odds to Win NFL MVP in 2025 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford: -135

Drake Maye: +105

Trevor Lawrence: +15000

Caleb Williams: +25000

Josh Allen: +30000

Sam Darnold: +40000

Bo Nix: +40000

Christian McCaffrey: +50000

CJ Stroud: +50000

Justin Herbert: +50000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000

Jalen Hurts: +50000

Baker Mayfield: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.