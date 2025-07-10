Is it Time For Rams to Add Colts' Anthony Richardson?
Anthony Richardson is not a good quarterback...right now. While he has the ability to dazzle, most of the time when Richardson plays, it's tough if you're a Colts fan.
For a player that can do the impossible, he failed to perform the expected and after a controversial 2024 where many asked questions about his ability as a player, leader, and teammate, especially after checking himself out of a game, does Richardson have a future in football and/ or on the Colts?
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr states he believes Daniel Jones will get the nod over Richardson to be the team's starting quarterback.
"The AC joint injury Richardson suffered in minicamp is concerning, especially considering this injury is in the same shoulder that required surgery and sidelined Richardson for most of his rookie season in 2023," wrote Kerr. "Richardson has been injured and inconsistent since entering the NFL, and will have to prove he'll be healthy in training camp before winning a competition."
"Jones usually flashes in minicamp and training camp, so he certainly could stampede ahead of Richardson in the quarterback competition. While Jones has a questionable track record regarding injuries as well, he's more accurate than Richardson and gets a fresh start behind a significantly better offensive line than the one he had in New York."
"Richardson needs to take command of the offense this summer, or he will be watching Jones start Week 1. His shoulder injury may give Jones the job, especially if Jones impresses with the first team while Richardson is on the mend."
Here's the thing. I think Richardson would be perfect for the Rams if they are able to get him for cheap. He has two years remaining on his deal, and while his $9.2 million cap hit is affordable in 2025, 2026 might be an issue, considering he has a hit of $10.8 million.
Here's my case. Adding Richardson is a luxury, a luxury the Rams can do without. However, this roster is too good to go to waste if Matthew Stafford gets hurt. While Jimmy Garoppolo would be able to steer the ship, a player like Richardson could come in via special packages to help make up for Garoppolo's shortcomings in the aggregate, gaining the critical yards needed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Richardson would be an expensive QB3 and would mean the Rams would be saying goodbye to Stetson Bennett. However, that would shield Richardson from the bright lights of being a starter, giving him an opportunity to reinvent himself in a place and team that has the ability to turn careers around.
Richardson needs a clean slate and a fresh start. He has too many gifts and skills to go to waste. If he wastes them, the Rams would be able to punt him and that would be that but on the slight chance he works out and Sean McVay molds him into the potential he once promised, the Rams would be entering 2026 with a starting quarterback on a rookie deal with a fifth-year option for 2027 and two first round picks next season.
All I'm going to say is this. The Rams and their players do not tolerate their teammates not giving their all. It's a standard built by McVay and Aaron Donald. If Richardson comes to Los Angeles, he won't have the ability to fail because the Rams simply won't allow it.
That means Richardson would have to allow himself to fail, and if he does that, the Rams' cap hit against him would be nothing if they released him.
