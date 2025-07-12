Rams' Verse and Fiske Get Disrespected On Recent List
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, Rams' defenders Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas, all Florida State alums, are not good enough to make his ranking of the NFL's ten best college-turned-pro teammates list.
It's hard not to sound like a Rams homer, but were talking about the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, who lead the league in QB pressures in Verse, and the NFL's 2024 rookie sack leader and finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Braden Fiske.
While these lists are subjective and are up to debate, there are two rankings that simply can not justify the exclusion of the Seminoles.
At ten is Ohio State's Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson, now teammates on the New York Jets.
"This season will mark the first time Fields and Wilson play catch as an NFL contingent, but they have two years of experience thanks to a 2019-2020 partnership for the Buckeyes," wrote Benjamin. "Both were also fresh on the Ohio State scene when they made their starting debuts -- Fields as a Georgia transfer and Wilson as a true freshman. Wilson found himself on the receiving end of five of Fields' career-high 41 touchdown passes in 2019, three years before he was drafted by the New York Jets."
As Benjamin mentions, they haven't played a single snap together and let's be honest, is Justin Fields even a good player? He has potential, we've seen flashes of greatness, but we've also seen his limitations as a passer. For those who say Fields hasn't been put in a position to succeed, I must ask do you believe the Jets are in position to change that?
At nine is Ohio State's and Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Marshon Lattimore.
"McLaurin is currently at odds with Washington brass over prolonged contract negotiations, but if history is any indication, he'll be locked up before long. He and Lattimore were first reunited midway through 2024, when the former New Orleans Saints cornerback arrived via trade. Prior to that, the two practiced against each other from 2014-2016 at Ohio State. McLaurin stayed in school two years after Lattimore left, but both wasted no time becoming top-end NFL playmakers."
Regardless of McLaurin's contract issues, did we all not witness the 2024 NFC playoffs? The playoffs were Mike Evans touched Lattimore while Braden Fiske and Jared Verse were feasting on the Vikings and Eagles offensive lines?
Welp, the boys from Tallahassee just got more bulletin board material.
