NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts from the American Team
PASADENA — Draft season is upon us and a handful of college football's coveted prospects participated in the NFLPA Bowl on Saturday, Jan 29 at Rose Bowl Stadium. This year was the 10th anniversary of the event and featured many draft prospects working with former NFL coaches and players. Some notable alumni of the NFLPA Bowl include Darnell Mooney, Samson Ebukam, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Troy Hill.
American Team Coaching Staff
- Head Coach: Jeff Fisher
- Offensive Coordinator: Duane Taylor
- Defensive Coordinator: Wade Phillips
- Quarterbacks Coach: Seneca Wallace
- Running Backs Coach: Robert Edwards
- Wide Receivers Coaches: Nate Washington and Chris Chambers
- Tight Ends Coach: Brandon Manumaleun
- Offensive Line Coaches: Eugene Chung and Lance Zeno
- Defensive Line Coaches: Andre Guorde and Aldon Smith
- Linebackers Coach: Joe Bowden
- Defensive Backs Coach: Darrin Walls and Arturo Freeman
- Special Teams Coach: Keith Burns
- Specialist/Assistant: Nick Novak
- Offensive Coaching Intern: Vincent Johnson Jr.
- Defensive Coaching Intern: Chris Rowland
- GA: Morgan Ford
American Team Standouts
QB Chase Garbers, California
Garbers, the four-year starter from the University of California, Berkeley started the game for the American side. Garbers had his team driving to open the game, converting on a fourth down attempt before his Cal teammate, Jake Tonges, fumbled, ending the drive. His second series was a methodical, 14-play drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sam Houston State wide receiver Jequez Ezzard. Garbers made a handful of impressive plays, including an 18-yard rush in which he evaded a collapsing pocket and turned upfield to pick up the first down.
It was an impressive performance for Garbers who only had a week to learn the playbook and build chemistry with his teammates. He finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.
"First couple days were a little rough," Garbers said after the game. "But, you know, as the week went on, and you know just the more balls you throw to them and the more times you see them out, watch them on tape, the more you get used to it."
Garbers's final season in the PAC-12 posted career-highs in yards, completion percentage and touchdowns. Garbers has some interesting upside, especially coming from Cal, a quarterback factory for the NFL. The biggest question mark is his arm strength, but with a high football IQ and some rushing ability, Garbers could be a very intriguing day three pick.
Running Back Bryant Koback, Toledo
Koback had the longest rushing play of the game, a 36-yard scamper that drove the American Team into the red zone. The running back showed vision and explosiveness on his run through the hole and up the sideline, but couldn’t beat the safety to the end zone. Earlier this month, Koback elected to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter April’s NFL Draft.
Koback finished the game with 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, the most among running backs in the NFLPA Bowl. He also flashed his ability as a pass-catcher, hauling in one grab for nine yards. Koback did, however, commit a fumble throughout his outing, a ball that he never received cleanly from his quarterback.
The former Toledo Rocket posted his best season of his four-year college career in 2021. Koback finished with 1,400 yards, the 11th highest total in the nation, while finishing tied for 12th with 15 touchdowns en route to earning First-Team All-MAC Conference honors. Koback doesn’t possess the elite speed to outrun defenders and also doesn’t have the size to be a true power back at the next level. Still, Koback can be a threat out of the backfield, and could be a quality depth piece for an NFL franchise who can play on all three downs.
WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nichollos State
Dixon arguably had the best performance of the game, posting six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 11-yard first-half touchdown came on a slant route, which he got inside position on the corner, and held on after a bruising hit from the safety. In the second half, Dixon ran a go-route off a play-action pass he beat the cornerback and made the contested catch over the defender for a 47-yard gain. The 6’4" and 200-pound receiver out of Nicholls State, later had two crucial catches as the American team embarked on a fourth-quarter drive.
In his fifth season at Nicholls State, Dixon posted over 1,000 yards while adding eight touchdowns across 10 games. While Dixon played in the subdivision of Division 1, he still possesses the ability to succeed at the next level. One of Dixon’s strengths is the deep ball, something that was on full display in Saturday’s bowl game. His size, combined with his deep threat ability should make him an interesting prospect for NFL teams on the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dixon's Saturday performance was his third-best receiving total this season. Dixon plans to keep elevating his game entering scouting combines.
"We gonna keep working hard," he said. "There's always room for improvement, you know, and I appreciate the invite and opportunity."
For more NFLPA coverage, click here to see our top takeaways from the National team.
2022 Rams Draft Picks
- 3rd round: Pick No. 101
- 4th round: Pick No. 139
- 5th round: Pick No. 172
- 6th round: Pick No. 211
- 6th round: Pick No. 212
- 6th round: Pick No. 214
- 7th round: Pick No. 235
- 7th round: Pick No. 249
Which players from the American team stood out and elevated their draft stock in Saturday's NFLPA Bowl showcase?
NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts From the National Team
Which players from the National Team elevated their draft stock in the 2022 NFLPA Bowl?
Rams vs. 49ers: Bold Predictions for Conference Championship Weekend
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship game.
*Draft slots via Tankathon.com
