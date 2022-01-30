NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts from the American Team

Garbers, the four-year starter from the University of California, Berkeley started the game for the American side. Garbers had his team driving to open the game, converting on a fourth down attempt before his Cal teammate, Jake Tonges, fumbled, ending the drive. His second series was a methodical, 14-play drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sam Houston State wide receiver Jequez Ezzard. Garbers made a handful of impressive plays, including an 18-yard rush in which he evaded a collapsing pocket and turned upfield to pick up the first down.

It was an impressive performance for Garbers who only had a week to learn the playbook and build chemistry with his teammates. He finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

"First couple days were a little rough," Garbers said after the game. "But, you know, as the week went on, and you know just the more balls you throw to them and the more times you see them out, watch them on tape, the more you get used to it."

Garbers's final season in the PAC-12 posted career-highs in yards, completion percentage and touchdowns. Garbers has some interesting upside, especially coming from Cal, a quarterback factory for the NFL. The biggest question mark is his arm strength, but with a high football IQ and some rushing ability, Garbers could be a very intriguing day three pick.