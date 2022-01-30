NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts From the National Team
PASADENA — The 10th annual NFLPA Bowl took place at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 29, giving college prospects the opportunity to showcase their skillset ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The National team pulled off a narrow victory by the score of 25-24, coming back from a two-score deficit at halftime.
After leading the National team to victory in last year's NFLPA Bowl, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis led the group once again this year.
National Team Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Marvin Lewis
- Offensive Coordinator: Jonathan Hayes
- Defensive Coordinator: Rod Woodson
- Quarterbacks Coach: Jeff Blake
- Running Backs Coach: Patricks Cobbs
- Wide Receivers Coach: Terrance Mathis
- Wide Receivers Coach: Derek Hagan
- Tight Ends Coach: Anthony Becht
- Offensive Line Coach: Jackie Slater
- Offensive Line Coach: Willie Anderson
- Defensive Line Coach: Marcus Lewis
- Linebackers Coach: Vontaze Burfict
- Defensive Backs Coach: Carnell Lake
- Defensive Backs Coach: Brock Marion
- Defensive Backs Coach: Dante Marsh
- Special Teams Coach: Josh Cribbs
- Specialist/Assistant: Michael Fletcher
- Offensive Coaching Intern: Willie Wright
- Defensive Coaching Intern: Benny Sapp
- Intern: Andy Rinehart
- GA: Steven Beard
National Team Standouts
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
Kelley was the National team's second quarterback to enter the game, capping off a methodical outing in the first half that saw him complete nine of 13 passes for 68 yards that set up a field goal just ahead of the second quarter expiring. The National team trailed 14-3 heading into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Kelley showcased his deep ball, tossing a 47-yard pass to tight end Blake Kern for a touchdown to cut into the American team's lead that put the National team back by just one possession. Kelley finished the game 12 of 17 for 150 yards and one touchdown, earning NFLPA Bowl MVP for his efforts.
"It's a blessing to be here with all these great coaches, players, ex-players and all that," Kelley said after the National Team's 25-24 win. "This is fun to me. It's fun because you know, anybody can go gameplan all year long on their team and stuff. But to only get a new playbook in one week with guys from all over the country and put it in and get everybody on the same page man, it's fun. I really enjoyed this week and I'm just thankful for the coaches and players I got to share it with."
Kelley was a standout at Southeastern Louisiana, finishing his final college season with a 2021 campaign that featured 44 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 74% of his passing attempts.
RB Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina
Jones led the charge for the National team's rushing attack, handling six carries for 18 yards and one touchdown. Jones showed scouts the physical approach in which he runs with, busting through contact while keeping his momentum going forward.
Jones put together a senior season at Coastal Carolina that featured over 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, making the case for the top rusher in the conference.
WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
The National team completed three passes for 20-plus yards, including a 31-yard grab by McCutcheon, the Montana State receiving standout. He showed adequate spatial awareness along the sideline, keeping his feet in bounds on the big gain. McCutcheon was a favorite among the quarterback group, catching three passes for 49 yards.
McCutcheon dominated the Big Sky Conference, hauling in 63 receptions for 1,219 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. His 6'3" and 202-pound frame gives him the ability to go up top and win the contested catch battle, using his length to his advantage.
2022 Rams Draft Picks
- 3rd round: Pick No. 101
- 4th round: Pick No. 139
- 5th round: Pick No. 172
- 6th round: Pick No. 211
- 6th round: Pick No. 212
- 6th round: Pick No. 214
- 7th round: Pick No. 235
- 7th round: Pick No. 249
*Draft slots via Tankathon.com
