NFLPA Bowl: Top Standouts From the National Team

Kelley was the National team's second quarterback to enter the game, capping off a methodical outing in the first half that saw him complete nine of 13 passes for 68 yards that set up a field goal just ahead of the second quarter expiring. The National team trailed 14-3 heading into halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Kelley showcased his deep ball, tossing a 47-yard pass to tight end Blake Kern for a touchdown to cut into the American team's lead that put the National team back by just one possession. Kelley finished the game 12 of 17 for 150 yards and one touchdown, earning NFLPA Bowl MVP for his efforts.

"It's a blessing to be here with all these great coaches, players, ex-players and all that," Kelley said after the National Team's 25-24 win. "This is fun to me. It's fun because you know, anybody can go gameplan all year long on their team and stuff. But to only get a new playbook in one week with guys from all over the country and put it in and get everybody on the same page man, it's fun. I really enjoyed this week and I'm just thankful for the coaches and players I got to share it with."

Kelley was a standout at Southeastern Louisiana, finishing his final college season with a 2021 campaign that featured 44 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 74% of his passing attempts.